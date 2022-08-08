ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner Bibee earns first win, RubberDucks take five of six from Curve

RubberDucks 6, Curve 4

With Sunday's 6-4 win in Altoona, the RubberDucks took 5-of-6 games in this weeks series on the road against the Curve giving Tanner Bibee his first win in an Akron uniform.

Bibee started and threw six innings of one-run ball. He gave up four hits, no walks and struck out six. Three relievers secured the victory, including Cade Smith who closed the game to earn his second save with the Ducks.

Daniel Schneemann and Jose Tena plated runs in the second and third innings on singles that put the Ducks ahead 2-1. The Ducks extended their lead in the seventh when Tena doubled home two runs. It was Tena's 19th double this season. The Curve responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh off of the Ducks' first reliever, Manuel Alvarez.

In the top of the eighth, the Ducks regained regained their two-run lead on a solo home run by Bryan Lavastida and a sacrifice fly by Schneemann. Brett Daniels shut down the Curve in the bottom of the inning, setting up Smith's work in the ninth. Smith did give up a run with two outs, two walks, a balk, and a single. Smith did strike out two Curve hitters.

