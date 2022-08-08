Letters to the editor for Sunday, Aug. 7

Don't let our butterflies disappear

We perceive that butterfly populations in Massachusetts are now at the lowest levels we have ever seen them. Both diversity of species and numbers of individual butterflies appear to be drastically reduced. Massachusetts has 105 regularly occurring butterflies, 97 of which are resident, non-migratory species. Three of these butterflies, all small species in the family known as gossamer wings, are being studied by researchers.

Frosted elfins, the subject of study by three Ph.D. researchers and their assistants, have lost 90% of their population at their most studied site. Acadian hairstreaks, formerly widespread in Massachusetts, are barely holding on in a few historically known spots. And Hessel’s Hairstreaks have not been seen at all in several years.

These are the very small fraction of butterflies that are intensively studied in Massachusetts. There are swallowtails, sulphurs, checkerspots, admirals and skippers that we used to see in thriving populations that we have looked for in vain this year.

Something is wrong. Perhaps the butterfly declines are related to recent weather patterns, climate change, increasing human development, use of pesticides to suppress mosquitos and ticks, habitat loss, pathogens and parasites, and other causes. The British organization Butterfly Conservation recently published an article stating that half of the U.K.’s butterfly species are facing extinction. That is in a country where every butterfly is carefully watched on a county-by-county basis. And still the butterflies are winking out.

Something needs to be done. We cannot just stand and watch our butterflies disappear.

Brian Cassie, Foxborough

Richard Hildreth, Holliston

Garry Kessler, Westborough

Tom Murray, Groton

Do not delegitimize the judicial system

Despite being touted as the sole solution to the world's problems, democracy by itself cannot defend a country's population from the various downfalls that historically occur. The myriad of historical examples of the abolition of minority rights by the invoked majority or the violence caused by mob rule are so prevalent and obvious in the average American's mind that specifics are not even necessary.

But why are these negative aspects often easily recalled? The answer for today's population isn't quite clear; however, the Founding Fathers — who themselves wrote about the downfalls of various societies throughout history — were cautioned by such destructions and were thus inspired to create America's unique Republican system, a system designed to safeguard against the aforementioned dangers of pure democracy while giving the people a significant voice.

Since devaluing the American system — the unique and balanced collection of offices and institutions combining the people's voice with the regulation of government — opens up the floodgates for widespread oppression to occur, the recent push to delegitimize the Supreme Court of the United States is so concerning. Not only does the attempt to negatively affect the court cause a greater distrust of institutions (which, until a couple seconds ago, had been an influential and repeated accusation against Republicans by those now attempting to devalue the court), but it places the future of rights solely in the hands of the House of Representatives and the Senate, a move which poses a recognized danger to anyone, regardless of political persuasion.

Daniel Bourguignon

Whitinsville

A vote for Margareth Shepard

Margareth Shepard is the clear choice for the new 6th Middlesex District. She is a homeowner, taxpayer, longtime successful business owner and a former two-term city councilor, who helped guide us on our transition from town to city. She has a track record of advocacy on big issues as well as local constituents' concerns.

But it is her work on behalf of women as a member of the MetroWest Commission on the Status of Women that stands out to me. Margareth offers the experience, tenacity, connections and the wisdom to hit the ground running on day one at the State House.

Consider casting your vote on Primary Day, Sept. 6, for Margareth Shepard.

Stephanie Deeley

Framingham