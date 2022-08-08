'Top Gun: Maverick' just passed 'Titanic' at the all-time domestic box office—These are the 10 highest grossing movies ever

Read full article on original website
Related
Yes, Top Gun: Maverick Paid To Use Actual Fighter Planes, And Yes, It Cost The Movie A Pretty Penny
It goes without saying that just like with the original Top Gun, it wouldn’t have been possible to shoot Top Gun: Maverick without the proper aircraft. Namely, the sequel required access to actual fighter planes, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35s. Well, Maverick’s cast and crew acquired those fighter planes, but it cost a pretty penny to make that happen.
One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Triumph For Val Kilmer, Who Bravely Beat Throat Cancer, As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Paramount Pictures’ Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
Val Kilmer Continues Soaring With Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick continues to be the hit of the summer, and in the process has generated a record amount of domestic box office for Paramount Pictures. The film sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman, originally a rival for Tom...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report
Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Discovery Releases Statement After Street Outlaws Star Dies During Filming
After a Street Outlaws star passed away during filming, Discovery released a statement.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Popculture
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba is teasing his potential return as the DC Comics assassin Bloodshot. “I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.” The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.” Bloodsport was one of the few remaining members of Task Force X that survived the battle against Starro in “The Suicide Squad.” While the film ended with...
Comments / 0