Florida Man Gets 15 Years After Setting Fire To Female Victim’s Home With Lighter Fluid

Jordan Green, 34

A Florida man who purposely started a fire in a victim’s home, after a fight, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Friday Jordan Green, 34, of Interlachen, Florida entered a guilty plea in a 2021 arson case and was sentenced to 15 years.

Prior to that sentence, Green was previously found guilty of multiple battery charges as well as other felony crimes in the last decade.

On September 2, 2021, Green entered a home to start a fight with the victim.

The victim told deputies she saw a bottle of lighter fluid in Green’s hands. Green struck the victim and she fled to a bedroom.

The victim told deputies she heard Green in another bedroom and when she went to investigate she saw the room on fire and Green was gone. The victim fled the residence until law enforcement arrived.

In addition to being a prolific offender, Green is a convicted felon known to be associated with gang activity, according to investigators.

“We will continue to remove violent criminals from our streets and community and thank our partners with the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office for working to get a fast conviction for the victims and our residents,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

