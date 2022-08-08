ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink World Tour: Here Are the Dates

By Kyle Denis
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BLACKPINK will be in your area very soon! Today (Aug. 8), The K-pop superstars announced the dates for their Born Pink world tour on Monday (Aug. 8).

Spanning from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, the trek is set to make stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of press time, the official Born Pink world tour website reads “and more” at the end of the list of dates, indicating that additional dates may be on the way.

The Born Pink world tour marks the girl group’s third concert tour following the BLACKPINK arena tour (2018) and the In Your Area world tour (2018-2020). The group’s last major performance was the YG Palm Stage ― 2021 Blackpink: The Show, their first online concert.

The new tour announcement comes after the group revealed their plans for new music. “Pink Venom,” the lone pre-release single for Born Pink , is slated for an Aug. 19 release with the whole album due sometime in September. “Venom” will mark the group’s second musical release of the year following “Ready for Love,” a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

A day earlier on Sunday (Aug. 7), BLACKPINK shared a special message to their fans in commemoration of their sixth anniversary.

Since their debut, the group has stormed the Billboard charts. On the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK has climbed as high as No. 2 with the release of The Album , their debut full-length studio album. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, they have earned seven entries, including “How You Like That” (No. 33),” the Selena Gomez -assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13), and a collaboration with Lady Gaga entitled “Sour Candy” (No. 33).

See the list of BLACKPINK’s tour dates for Born Pink so far, and check out the group’s anniversary message to BLINKS:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
MUSIC
UPI News

Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will release a new single in August. The K-pop stars announced Sunday that they will release the song "Pink Venom" on Aug. 19. "Pink Venom" will appear on Blackpink's forthcoming second album, Born Pink. The album also features the song "Ready...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Unveils ‘Pink Venom’ Title Posters Ahead of New Song’s Release

Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK is back! Following the K-pop girl group’s announcement of a world tour, their highly anticipated comeback album, and its corresponding lead single “Pink Venom,” the ladies shared a series of title posters ahead of the track’s arrival via Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10). In the photos, members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé all wear pink ensembles and gaze expectantly into the camera, which has a portion of its glass broken and shattered into shards that spread out across their faces. The words “Pink Venom” decorate the posters, which includes the single’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ben Lapidus Delivers an Epic Rock Rendition of ‘The Parmesan Cheese Song’ on ‘AGT’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Ben Lapidus is back, and he’s cheesier than ever. On Tuesday night’s (Aug. 9) episode of America’s Got Talent, the singer used his slot in the semifinals to once again sing original track “The Parmesan Cheese Song,” which has gone viral since his live audition in May. Lapidus first appeared on stage in a denim jumpsuit, strumming his guitar solo against a backdrop of dim light, “The world is my oyster/ But I can’t find the pearl,” he sings before dramatically stopping mid-song. “Sorry, can someone take this?” he says before someone off stage grabs...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Billboard

Galantis Teases a BTS Collaboration: ‘Got Something Cooking’

Click here to read the full article. BTS might be taking a short break from group activities, but the collaborations keep on coming for the K-pop group. Fresh off the release of recent single “Bad Decisions” with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, Swedish EDM duo Galantis tweeted on Friday (Aug. 5) to tease it has “something cooking” with the septet. “There’s something in your DNA moves @BTS_twt,” the duo — which consists of members Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw — wrote on the social media app, along with disco ball, DNA double helix and dancing man emojis. “#gotsomethingcooking.” While the tweet did...
MUSIC
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album

Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pink World#Concert Tour#Blink#The Yg Palm Stage#Pubg Mobile
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’

Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Priyanka Chopra Shares Summer Family Photo Featuring Baby Malti & Nick Jonas

Click here to read the full article. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are enjoying their time as a family with their baby daughter, Malti. On Sunday (Aug. 7), the actress shared a sweet polaroid photo of her alongside Jonas and their child to her Instagram Story. In the summery snap, Jonas and Chopra spend time with Malti in the shallower end of a pool. The Jonas Brothers singer is wearing orange swim trunks and silver rimmed aviator sunglasses, while Chopra holds their daughter — who is wearing a protective sun hat — and flashes a smile. Chopra and Jonas are enjoying...
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Is Coming

Click here to read the full article. It’s all happening! Britney Spears and Elton John are teaming up for a duet of the 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” John confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 8), with a photo of the new song title, “Hold Me Closer,” against a pink backdrop and accompanied by a rocket and a rose emoji. The rocket, of course, is in reference to the “Rocketman” himself, and the rose is a tribute to Spears’ frequent use of the flower emoji. At the time of publication, Spears has yet to share anything about the collaboration on her...
MUSIC
Billboard

Baker Boy Doubles Up at 2022 NIMAs

Click here to read the full article. With two trophies, rapper Baker Boy was the big winner at the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards, held Saturday (Aug. 6) at the Darwin Amphitheatre, Australia. The Yolngu hip-hop star, a one-time “Australian of the year”, won the night’s major awards, claiming artist of the year and album of the year, for Gela, his debut which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021. It’s the third time Danzal Baker, also known in these parts as the Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land, has scooped artist of the year honors, lifting his career...
WORLD
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut By a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall – as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance – Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album – is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

ABBA Releasing 30th Anniversary Editions of ‘Gold’ Hits Collection

Click here to read the full article. ABBA will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its smash Gold hits collection on Sept. 23 via UMC/Polydor. The special editions will come as a 2LP gold-colored vinyl package, as well as a 2LP picture disc and a gold cassette version. One of the best-selling greatest hits albums of all time, the 19-track collection was originally released on Sept. 21, 1992, and has since sold more than 30 million copies. It has also been previously reissued a number of other times, including in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of the beloved quartet winning the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Jax Debuts With Body-Positivity Anthem ‘Victoria’s Secret’

Click here to read the full article. Pop singer-songwriter and American Idol alum Jax makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her feel-good, body-positivity single “Victoria’s Secret.” The song, released on Atlantic Records, debuts at No. 83 with 5.6 million U.S. streams (up 68%) and 7,000 downloads sold (up 35%) in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate. It jumps 5-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart (which factors weekly sales and Complete My Album returns in the iTunes Store, and corresponding deductions to the volume of tracks purchased during the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Why Was Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ the First 2022 Album by a Female Artist to Top the Billboard 200?

Click here to read the full article. The news of Beyoncé’s triumph on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Aug. 13) with her seventh official solo LP Renaissance came with a somewhat startling realization: It’s the first album released by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 since Adele’s 30, which reigned on the listing from the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022. That span of over seven months between No. 1 albums by female artists is the longest in over half a decade, since a 31-week drought following Lady Gaga’s Joanne topping the Billboard 200 on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy