BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink World Tour: Here Are the Dates

BLACKPINK will be in your area very soon! Today (Aug. 8), The K-pop superstars announced the dates for their Born Pink world tour on Monday (Aug. 8).

Spanning from Oct. 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, the trek is set to make stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of press time, the official Born Pink world tour website reads “and more” at the end of the list of dates, indicating that additional dates may be on the way.

The Born Pink world tour marks the girl group’s third concert tour following the BLACKPINK arena tour (2018) and the In Your Area world tour (2018-2020). The group’s last major performance was the YG Palm Stage ― 2021 Blackpink: The Show, their first online concert.

The new tour announcement comes after the group revealed their plans for new music. “Pink Venom,” the lone pre-release single for Born Pink , is slated for an Aug. 19 release with the whole album due sometime in September. “Venom” will mark the group’s second musical release of the year following “Ready for Love,” a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

A day earlier on Sunday (Aug. 7), BLACKPINK shared a special message to their fans in commemoration of their sixth anniversary.

Since their debut, the group has stormed the Billboard charts. On the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK has climbed as high as No. 2 with the release of The Album , their debut full-length studio album. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, they have earned seven entries, including “How You Like That” (No. 33),” the Selena Gomez -assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13), and a collaboration with Lady Gaga entitled “Sour Candy” (No. 33).

See the list of BLACKPINK’s tour dates for Born Pink so far, and check out the group’s anniversary message to BLINKS: