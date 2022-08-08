ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Scattered showers in North Texas to bring brief relief from 100 degree days this week

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYDUU_0h9Bh85n00

Parts of North Texas may see rain this week, giving the region slight relief from over 100 degree days.

Scattered showers north of Fort Worth are possible Monday afternoon due to storms over Oklahoma.

The chance for rain will be highest in the Fort Worth and Dallas areas on Tuesday afternoon, with scattered storm chances continuing Wednesday and Thursday, Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said.

The rain is expected to cause a temperature drop from the persistent triple digit days to the mid-90s later this week with a return to the over 100 degree days by the weekend, she said.

Despite slight relief from the rain, hundred degree days in North Texas are here to stay for a while yet.

“It’s difficult to tell, but just knowing what weather we usually see here in North Texas it could even last until September, so it really just depends on what kind of weather we see,” Barnes said. “So if we start to get into a more active pattern by the end of August then maybe we can get away from the triple digit heat, but it’s not possible to say at this moment at least.”

