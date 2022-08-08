Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queen Reportedly ‘Shut Down’ Meghan Markle’s Seating Request At The Jubilee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s sole Platinum Jubilee appearance made plenty of headlines, and two months later, new updates on what allegedly happened behind-the-scenes have emerged. As written by Express UK, while planning seating arrangements for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, reportedly shut down a request from Markle, 40, that would have moved her and Harry, 37, closer to Prince Charles and William.
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle Still Living With Canadian Ex When She Met Harry–Book
Meghan Markle was still living with Canadian society chef Cory Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a recently published biography claimed. Tom Bower, a biographer who has been vocal in his criticism of Harry and Meghan and who has been called the "Witchfinder General" by the Daily Mail for the excoriating takedowns of his subjects, has caused a media stir in the U.K. with the publication of his book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the war between the Windsors.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Message (Written a Full Nine Months Ago) Has Finally Been Unveiled
Nine months have passed since Queen Elizabeth signed a secret message for the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay. And finally, after a 90,000-mile (and a 294-day voyage to all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories), the message was read aloud by her son, Prince Charles, at the Opening Ceremony held yesterday.
tatler.com
Sarah, Duchess of York has bought a £5 million new home in Mayfair
She currently resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew, in what must be one of the most amicable divorces in history, but Sarah Ferguson has added to her property portfolio by buying a new home in London's Mayfair. Reportedly sold to her by close friend the...
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'
He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
U.K.・
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
SheKnows
19 Best Family Photos of JFK With Wife Jackie Kennedy, Their Children, & More
One of the most culturally significant first families ever has to be the Kennedy family, comprised of lovebirds John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy and their children John F Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy. The idyllic family may have had difficult lives throughout, but their short time together was a beautiful part of history.
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
