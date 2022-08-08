ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Highway 601 in Surry County closed due to deadly logging truck crash

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 601 is now being investigated as a deadly accident. It happened Wednesday around 6 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, near Chandler Road. Both directions of Highway 601 were shut down for first responders and investigators. The NCDOT...
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
WRAL

Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse

Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
CBS 17

VIDEO: Thieves steal truck from NC gas station

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Security footage shows a brazen theft of a truck parked out front of a gas station. According to Reidsville Police, they were called around 3 a.m. to Barnes Street about a stolen vehicle. The caller said that a 2021 GMC 3500 had been stolen. It was last seen heading southbound on […]
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
My Fox 8

Person riding moped airlifted to hospital after crash in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person riding a moped was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on NC Hwy 54, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 10:43 a.m., Graham officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street on NC Hwy 54 at Pravas Lane near I-40 when they were told about a crash involving a moped.
FOX8 News

High Point police address speeding concerns on Deep River Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are addressing speeding concerns on Deep River Road. It’s the location of the first traffic fatality of the year, and speed played a role. FOX8 crews saw officers clock one driver going 76 miles per hour on the 35-mile-per-hour road. Officers have issued 120 tickets in the […]
WXII 12

Graham: Moped driver hospitalized after a crash with a vehicle, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A moped driver was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle, police said. Graham police officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street/Hwy 54 Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a crash. This was near Pravas Lane. A passenger vehicle and moped were involved in the...
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
FOX8 News

Large power outage impacts High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
