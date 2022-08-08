Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Highway 601 in Surry County closed due to deadly logging truck crash
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 601 is now being investigated as a deadly accident. It happened Wednesday around 6 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, near Chandler Road. Both directions of Highway 601 were shut down for first responders and investigators. The NCDOT...
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
2 dead after tractor-trailer hauling timber overturns in North Carolina
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two are dead after a crash in Surry County. Just before 6 a.m., the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on U.S. 601 near Chandler Road. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its side and lost part of its load after going […]
VIDEO: Thieves steal truck from NC gas station
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Security footage shows a brazen theft of a truck parked out front of a gas station. According to Reidsville Police, they were called around 3 a.m. to Barnes Street about a stolen vehicle. The caller said that a 2021 GMC 3500 had been stolen. It was last seen heading southbound on […]
Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Graham Tuesday morning
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham fire crews responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of East Harden and West Exit 148 on-ramp. They found one person with serious injuries requiring helicopter transport. Graham Fire Department units on the scene helped ACEMS establish a landing zone for the helicopter transport....
Greensboro man dies after crash at intersection of West Wendover Avenue, Norwalk Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving […]
My Fox 8
Person riding moped airlifted to hospital after crash in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person riding a moped was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on NC Hwy 54, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 10:43 a.m., Graham officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street on NC Hwy 54 at Pravas Lane near I-40 when they were told about a crash involving a moped.
High Point police address speeding concerns on Deep River Road
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are addressing speeding concerns on Deep River Road. It’s the location of the first traffic fatality of the year, and speed played a role. FOX8 crews saw officers clock one driver going 76 miles per hour on the 35-mile-per-hour road. Officers have issued 120 tickets in the […]
WXII 12
Graham: Moped driver hospitalized after a crash with a vehicle, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A moped driver was hospitalized after a collision with a vehicle, police said. Graham police officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street/Hwy 54 Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a crash. This was near Pravas Lane. A passenger vehicle and moped were involved in the...
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Man charged after hitting 10-year-old, driving off in North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old is in the hospital after a hit and run in Burlington. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a crash in the 200 block of Joy Dr. At the scene they found a 10-year-old who had been hit by a car. The child was flown to the hospital […]
Severe weather knocks out power at Piedmont Triad International Airport
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Power was out at the Piedmont Triad International Airport due to severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by PTI. The power was reportedly restored around 8 p.m. PTI officials urge people to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Check the FOX8 Interactive Radar […]
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
WXII 12
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
Large power outage impacts High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
Victim identified in fatal I-73 hit and run, search ongoing for suspect car
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a fatal hit and run in Guilford County. Two lanes on I-73 southbound at the Groometown Road exit, near I-85, were closed as troopers were on the scene. Investigators say that Terry Joe Simmons, 63, of Greensboro, was walking southbound on I-73 when they were […]
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
