ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

35 Years Later, Knicks Decision to Cut Bernard King Still Haunts Them

By Jeremy Brener
All Knicks
All Knicks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRxt0_0h9BfoNs00

King was released at the end of the 1986-87 season due to knee injuries.

The New York Knicks have a lot of moments they wish they had back over the years.

It's been 23 years since the Knicks reached the NBA Finals. That appearance, a five-game loss to San Antonio, capped off a period of relative prosperity, having likewise earned the Eastern Conference crown in 1994. However, their time could have been sooner if they had made a different decision in the late 1980s.

Bleacher Report polled local experts and asked them about the biggest "What If" moment in each NBA franchise's history. Knicks Film School suggested that the Knicks' biggest moment was the release of Bernard King at the end of the 1986-87 season.

“Ultimately, this isn't a perfect what-if, because King's return was short-lived thanks to another knee injury in 1991," Knicks Film School wrote. "Still, the greatest question in franchise history will always be what Ewing would have been able to do with a true running mate. We nearly had the answer, but unfortunately, Knicks fans will always be left guessing.”

King's career is a giant "what if" in and of itself. Had he stayed healthy, he would have likely been seen as one of the greatest players of his generation.

In the mid-80s, King was the franchise face of the Knicks and won the 1984-85 scoring title by averaging 32.9 points per game, besting Larry Bird by over four points.

That summer, the Knicks scored the No. 1 pick and drafted Patrick Ewing, who would help lead New York for the next 15 years.

The front office subsequently built the team around Ewing by adding Charles Oakley and 1988 Rookie of the Year Mark Jackson. Concurrently, King suffered another injury and missed the entire 1985-86 season and played just six games the following year. The team released him, but ultimately looking back, it made a mistake.

King regained his form with the Washington Bullets and even made another All-Star team in 1991, averaging 28.1 points per game (third-best in the league behind Michael Jordan and Karl Malone). He fell victim to another knee injury that kept him out for the next year-and-a-half before ending his career with a 32-game stint with the New Jersey Nets. Despite his injuries, King was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2013.

If King stayed healthy and played alongside Ewing in his prime, the Knicks would have had a true winning contender to challenge Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. Whether King's involvement could've helped them take down the mighty Bulls is a question that will haunt Knicks fans for a long, long time.

Comments / 3

Ebenezer Ojo
2d ago

Of course, the Knicks not winning championship all these years is the curse of Bernard King. Until they bring him back as a coach, it will be many more years for that elusive championship ring.

Reply
2
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Bernard King
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Charles Oakley
Person
Patrick Ewing
Person
Mark Jackson
The Spun

3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Nets#Nba Finals#The New York Knicks#Eastern Conference#Bleacher Report#Knicks Film School
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Durant to Tsai: Trade me or fire Marks and Nash according to new report

According to reporting from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai at a recent meeting in London. Durant stated his desire to either leave the team or see the club move on from both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Charania described the meeting as “transparent and professional.”
BROOKLYN, NY
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
913
Followers
236
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy