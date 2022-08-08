Blue Water Talk: Hosted by Jim White , Jim talks with Carol Middleton , Associate Broker for Coldwell Bankers.

Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Chamber on the Go: Hosted by Thelma Castillo with guest Jon Holden, V.P. of Sales & Marketing / AllStar Services
Thelma Castillo, President & CEO of the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce speaks with Jon Holden, V.P. of Sales & Marketing for AllStar Services. Jon talks about AllStar Services and how they are located in Port Huron, the MI New Snack Competition coming to Vantage Point on September 17th, and how is benefits Michigan made products.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch, With a Conversation on The Pro-Life with 19 year old Lillian Nelson.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. On Living Exponentially, Eileen’s guest is 19 year old activist Lillian Nelson. Lillian discusses her training in order to help...
dbusiness.com
Armada Township’s Blake’s Farms Announces New York Expansion Plans
Blakes Farms in Armada Township in northern Macomb County — maker of Blakes Hard Cider, farm-style foods, and other products — is building a $9 million, state-of-the-art processing facility in Walcott, N.Y. that is set to go into operation in the fourth quarter of this year. Blake’s Farms...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Armada Fair for 150 Years
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. The Armada Fair takes place August 15th – 21st. This year the Armada Fair celebrates its 150th year anniversary, dating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave
A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
51-year-old Oakland County woman wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game
An Oakland County woman is in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Hit $500,000 instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 51-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
candgnews.com
Owner of former Rosie O’Grady’s finding issues with redevelopment plans
FERNDALE — Last year, Rosie O’Grady’s shut down in the summer and, a month later, plans were made official for what was to replace it. The owner of the location, Hometown Restaurant Group, which formerly went by Kramer Restaurant Group, received approvals for a mixed-use space centered around a seafood restaurant and apartments at the 279 W. Nine Mile Road location.
"Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan
A Macomb County video of what the poster thought was a cougar went viral last week. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores why, despite not having a breeding population, cougar sightings are on the rise in Michigan.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Detroit to Toronto
A road trip from Detroit to Toronto is perfect for a short but incredibly scenic getaway that will take you from the American border to the breathtaking Canadian views through charming towns, wonderful parks, tranquil lakeside beaches and historic museums. The 280-mile road trip from Detroit to Toronto will take...
27-Year-Old Shawn Patrick Woodruff Arrested Following A Crash In Sanilac County (Sanilac County, MI)
Croswell police are searching for a man suspected of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle crash was reported on Harrington Road east of Eighth road in Lexington Township, Sanilac County, at around 3:25 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 0