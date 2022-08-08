Read full article on original website
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
INDIANA WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN THREE CASES TODAY
An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.
Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
Man who paralyzed Latrobe woman in Parkway East crash sentenced to 2 to 4 years
A Wilkinsburg man who was in the throes of mental illness last year when he went on a 75-minute crime spree, including stealing two cars, striking pedestrians and causing a crash that led to a Latrobe woman’s paralysis, will serve two to four years incarceration. Derek Deleon Brown, 30,...
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
Area Man Facing Drug Charges for Allegedly Selling Meth
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing drug charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Levi Michael Barrett, of Knox, at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
MAN SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON FOR CONTRABAND POSSESSION
A man serving time in the state prison system was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance yesterday. Court documents showed 21-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor who is currently serving time at SCI Pine Grove, was ordered to serve 42 months to nine years on controlled substance-contraband charge. Judge Gina Force ordered the sentence to run concurrently to any other sentences he is serving. He is serving 30 to 60 years for charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown back in 2018.
Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire in Eldred Township
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening. According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE USING BACKUP PHONE NUMBER FOR NON-EMERGENCIES
Indiana Borough Police are advising people that their phone system is going through some problems. Police say that when you call their non-emergency line of 724-349-2121, they receive a message saying that the line is disconnected or no longer in service. The police department is working on fixing the issue,...
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July. Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a […]
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
