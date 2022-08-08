Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
KOLO TV Reno
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
2news.com
Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony
Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
FOX Reno
Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
Nevada Appeal
Remembrance Run ends at Stewart school on Sunday
The Nevada Indian Commission will host the arrival of the 2022 Remembrance Run on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 50-mile journey from the Yerington Paiute Reservation to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City honors the children who survived Indian boarding schools and remembers those who did not, according to a news release.
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
mynews4.com
Sand Harbor State Park closed on August 16
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sand Harbor State Park will be closed for the Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16. Sand Harbor State Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the closure, only those attending the Tahoe Summit may enter the park. Visitors interested in attending the summit can register here.
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
Mountain Democrat
Resort at Squaw Creek announces new summer dining experiences
OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe’s Olympic Valley, announces new summer dining experiences for guests and local residents. The resort debuts updated menus at its Six Peaks Grille and Sandy’s Pub restaurants under the direction of executive chef Wade Eybel.
mynews4.com
School supply donation, distribution opportunities pop up around Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — As the school year nears, websites, organizations, and local residents are putting together more ways for students and teachers to get the supplies they need. In addition to services aimed at bringing supplies to students and families, more opportunities are popping...
mynews4.com
Neoma Jardon resigns from Reno City Council, new director for Downtown Reno Partnership
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday, and will soon serve as the newest Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. After ten years of service, Councilmember Jardon's last day on the Reno City Council...
Nevada Appeal
Carson resident talks animals in Wildlife Board appointment
Bears, deer, bobcats, and rattlesnakes were just some of the animals discussed Thursday by Carson City supervisors and their newest appointee to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Tim Wilson. After a public interview, the board voted unanimously to appoint Wilson, a retired state worker, to the board that advises...
matadornetwork.com
Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event
Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
FOX Reno
Pet of the Week: Pitbull Terrier mix Laurel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Laurel! She is a seven-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix. Laurel loves snuggles, walks, and being with people. She is very calm and loving. She also knows basic commands. Laurel prefers a home without small children or cats.
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
