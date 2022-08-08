ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

mageenews.com

Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
PRENTISS, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins of Raleigh, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins left this earth for her true home in heaven at the feet of her Jesus and was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Martin, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a sixty-two year resident of Raleigh MS who was residing at Strong River Villa in Mendenhall at the time of her death.
RALEIGH, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS
wessonnews.com

Plan A Trip To Brookhaven, One Of Mississippi’s Best Small Towns

Posted in Mississippi August 08, 2022 by Daniella DiRienzo. There’s no doubt about it; Brookhaven is one of the best towns to visit in Mississippi. Touted as a “small, Southern town with a big personality,” it’s got lots to offer, including great food, history, things to do, and lots of charm, of course.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders, co-owner of Magnolia Greens and a doctor along with his wife, who is a registered nurse, said he wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive the proper care […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WKRG News 5

Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown. Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill...
mageenews.com

Williamson Appointed Therapy Services Director

COLLINS, Miss – Michael Williamson has been appointed Therapy Services Director for Covington County Hospital and will also oversee therapy service offerings at Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospital. Each hospital has partnered with Mid South Rehab Services to provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy. “We chose Mid...
COLLINS, MS

