Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins left this earth for her true home in heaven at the feet of her Jesus and was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Martin, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a sixty-two year resident of Raleigh MS who was residing at Strong River Villa in Mendenhall at the time of her death.

RALEIGH, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO