FodorsTravel
Have You Tried These 10 Iconic Southern Comfort Foods?
From fried chicken in the Carolinas to beignets in New Orleans, the American South is known for its delicious comfort food. Southern cooking is the very definition of comfort food: fried chicken, creamy grits, beignets, and gumbo. It is warm and welcoming. It combines influences from enslaved African Americans, Native Americans, the British, and the French, and recipes and traditions have been handed down from one generation to the next, reports Faith Rose, a food tour guide with Bulldog Tours in Charleston, South Carolina, and Advisory Board Member to the Culinary Institute of Charleston.
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares her recipe for barbecue chicken with corn on the cob
Chef and Food Network judge and host Alex Guarnaschelli shares her versions of these two essential summer staples.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
Jamie Oliver’s Herby Green Rice & Fish Is a One-Pan Dinner That’s Table-Ready in Just 15 Minutes
As we prepare for back-to-school season, quick, nutritious meals are a lifesaver. Jamie Oliver’s new fish recipe is exactly what you need to feed your family in a jiffy — and make cleanup less of a headache! The ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders cookbook author shared the recipe for his One-Pan Herby Rice & Fish, and we never knew something so simple could look so good!
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Bon Appétit
Which Vegan Chicken Nuggets Actually Taste Good? A Blind Taste Test of Whole Foods, Impossible Foods, and More
When you seek out chicken nuggets, chances are you’re seeking out nostalgia, and if you’re reaching for the vegan version, that’s an especially high bar to meet. The explosion of brands contributing to the supermarket proliferation of faux-chicken nuggets—with “plant-based” meat projected to be a market worth $140 billion in the next few years—all claim to replicate that feeling of indulgence. The mostly-vegan breading is the easy part. But the distinct texture of ground chicken (spongy? squishy? bouncy?) is the Everest, with companies using a myriad of ingredients like soy isolates, pea protein, jackfruit, and mycoprotein.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Shrimp and Veggie Sheet Pan Dinner
This is probably the seven-hundred-and-thirty-second time I’ve told you how much I love a sheet pan meal, but I’m not about to stop now. I still really do, after all this time and all those recipes. A full meal on one baking pan and only one dish to wash! It’s the ideal dinner situation. And this one… ohhhhh this one is one for the record books. With both succulent shrimp and smoky sausage and piles and piles of veggies all tucked into a smoky Cajun seasoning blend, it’s the stuff dinner dreams are made of.
Real Simple
How Long to Cook (Pretty Much) Anything on the Grill
Grilling is one of those activities that looks really easy, but if you don't have a ton of experience around a grill, firing up the backyard appliance and whipping up everything from grilled chicken wings to hamburgers can be quite the intimidating feat. Luckily, we've put together this handy guide...
therecipecritic.com
Grilled Honey Soy Mushroom Skewers
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These vegan kabobs are the most delicious side dish that you MUST try! These grilled honey soy mushroom skewers are the perfect side dish for any entree, and you won’t be able to stop at just one!
People
Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken
"It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says Jet Tila, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his book 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch" "It's a comforting...
We Tested 5 Ways of Grilling Salmon and Found a New Go-to Method
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard from friends that they never cook salmon because the fish smell lingers in their house for days. What a shame. There are so many beautiful, sustainable, reasonably priced salmon options at the store, and it’s a quick-cooking fish that — because it’s fatty — can be wonderfully moist and satisfying.
