Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
Bay Net
Charles Melvin Dean, Sr.
Charles Melvin Dean Sr. 64 of Scotland, MD passed away on July 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 29, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John H. Dean and Barbara Coombs Dean. Melvin was a truck driver for Dean Lumber and Ridgell Oil Co. for...
Bay Net
AACPS, County And Police Partner On New Modernized Bus Initiative To Enhance Student Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Every day in Maryland, thousands of drivers fail to stop for school buses and put the lives of children at risk. Anne Arundel County Public Schools hopes to halt dangerous driving around its school buses beginning this fall with the launch of a new safety initiative in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Government, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and BusPatrol.
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Bay Net
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Awards Contract To Rehab Jetty At Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The...
Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi
Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power". After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence". "Incidents of hate...
PLANetizen
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing Baltimore woman & grandson found in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton, were found about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue in Millersville. Police said they were taken to an area hospital."He might not even be able to tell us exactly what happened. I just know he was able to make it out," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father and Marthann's son, said Wednesday. "Under the circumstances, it's a miracle."Ashton was a couple miles away, drinking water from a hose, his parents said. He was tired and hungry with several...
Bay Net
Barbara Dent Murray
Barbara Dent Murray, 90, of Bryantown, MD, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on June 26, 1932, to James and Dora Dent in Washington, D.C. After Barbara graduated from Hyattsville High School, she pursued a degree in Nursing at Garfield Memorial Hospital and graduated as an RN.
Bay Net
Ruth Ann Cecil
Ruth Ann Cecil, 80, of California, MD, passed away on July 28, 2022. Ruth was born on July 18, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV to Haymond and Charlene Robison. In 1960, she met Robert Cecil, Sr., and they married on February 3, 1962. Ruth and Robert went on to have four children; Robert Cecil (Grace), Jr. of Charlotte Hall, MD, Douglas Cecil (Nancy) of Lusby, MD, Tammy Graves (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, MD, Tara Mobley (Norman) of Mechanicsville, MD.
NBC Washington
Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area
Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis
BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
Bay Net
CCSO Teen Court Coordinator To Host Information Session For Parents
LA PLATA, Md. – Our Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court Coordinator, Sarah Vaughan, will be hosting an information session for parents on Tuesday August 16, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata.
Bay Net
Deborah Ann Young
Deborah Ann Young, 64, of Clinton, MD passed away on July 21, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with her family by her side. She was born on February 20, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Edward Young Sr. and Gertrude Elizabeth (Armstrong) Young of Leonardtown, MD. Deborah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
SMECO Helps Inspire Future Engineers
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) recently hosted more than a dozen high-school students from the area to help inspire the next generation of women engineers. Each year the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) holds the Engineer Like a Girl camp to expose high-schoolers to the opportunities...
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
Bay Net
NAACP Hosts Meet and Greet with Calvert County Superintendent
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3rd, the Calvert County NAACP hosted a forum at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, inviting people and organizations from all over Calvert County to come and meet the new Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools. Dr. Andrae Townsel...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
Comments / 2