3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
CBS 58
Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Fair foodies, rejoice. Tuesday is "Crazy Grazin' Day." Lots of discounted food to try.
WEST ALLIS (CBS 58)--If this doesn't get you to the Wisconsin State Fair, I don't know what will. Food items from at least 30 different vendors will be discounted all day on Tuesday, August 9th. This annual event is called "Crazy Grazin' Day." Corn dogs, pizza slices, pork sandwiches, walking tacos, and various desserts and drinks are featured. To see the entire list, just click here.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
CBS 58
Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Bucks Foundation distributing $250K grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, it is distributing $250,000 worth of grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations as part of its summer grant cycle. According to a news release, aligning with the foundation’s five pillars of health and wellness, economic and individual empowerment,...
CBS 58
Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
CBS 58
Yum! Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back Sept. 8-15
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Dining Week is back! Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the event -- taking place Sept. 8-15, will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
'Inclusivity is so important to us': State Fair hopes to offer more sensory friendly mornings in future
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While the excited, fun-filled screams of kids enjoying the rides at Wisconsin's State Fair could still be heard Monday morning, Spin City was a bit quieter than usual. The morning rain let up just in time for the rides to open at 11 a.m.,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
CBS 58
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
