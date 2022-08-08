ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fair foodies, rejoice. Tuesday is "Crazy Grazin' Day." Lots of discounted food to try.

WEST ALLIS (CBS 58)--If this doesn't get you to the Wisconsin State Fair, I don't know what will. Food items from at least 30 different vendors will be discounted all day on Tuesday, August 9th. This annual event is called "Crazy Grazin' Day." Corn dogs, pizza slices, pork sandwiches, walking tacos, and various desserts and drinks are featured. To see the entire list, just click here.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Pop-up farmer's markets bring fresh food to Milwaukee's food deserts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9 marked the return of the pop-up farmer's market on Milwaukee's north side. They're happening each Tuesday this month at different locations. Tuesday's pop-up market took place at Ascension Family Health Center. They're free to attend and include a variety of local vendors and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bucks hold open auditions for Grand Dancers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bucks held open auditions Tuesday, Aug. 9, for their world famous dance team, the Grand Dancers. The group proves you're never too old to get your groove on. Dancers ages 55 and older auditioned for a spot at Gather near Fiserv Forum. They were met...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Yum! Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back Sept. 8-15

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Dining Week is back! Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the event -- taking place Sept. 8-15, will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

'It's almost like I'm hoarding cheese'

WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual 'Sunday Family Fun Day' at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI

