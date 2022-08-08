Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Carjacking Victim Shot at Peoria Target
Peoria police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking and shooting incident at a Peoria shopping center on Monday afternoon. The crime occurred in the large shopping center parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday in front of the Target. The police...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police investigating Tuesday night homicide
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another homicide has taken place in the city of Peoria. Tuesday night just after 10:30, Peoria Police responded to the area of W. Kettelle St. and S. Louisa St. for reports of a Shot Spotter alert of four rounds. When officers arrived, they found a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
1470 WMBD
Police: Juvenile shot in hand
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile claims he was shot Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood during an argument not involving him. Peoria Police say the juvenile arrived at the hospital by private vehicle at around 8:56 P.M. The juvenile told investigators he heard a group of people...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile injured in Monday night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
hoiabc.com
Cab driver robbed of personal items Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint of personal items Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the driver of a cab went to the 1000 block of West McClure and was approached by two men, one of them armed with a firearm. The men...
Central Illinois Proud
Dash cam video shows crash that injured Peoria officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30. Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash. Moore, who was off duty the day...
25newsnow.com
Two armed robberies reported in Peoria since late Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed hold-up in which the victim said two gunmen robbed him in an alley. It was the second armed robbery in less than a day in Peoria, but police said they have so far determined the two crimes are not related.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
hoiabc.com
Man takes plea deal; will serve jail time and pay back victim he scammed
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local man - purportedly a contractor - has pleaded guilty to aggravated home repair fraud. Brandon Zimmerman entered a deal where he must pay his victim $10,849.39, serve 30 months of probation starting today, August 10, and serve 180 days in the Peoria County Jail starting January 3, 2023.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man accused of beating animal indicted on new felony charge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused and charged with animal cruelty faces a new felony charge of animal torture. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says the facts and circumstances of the case and the brutal nature of the incident involving Nicholas Prince justified adding a felony charge and expediting the case through a county grand jury.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Driver cited after Chillicothe bicyclist dies
UPDATE 5:05 P.M. - The Chillicothe Police Department says the driver of that minivan - an 82-year-old woman, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bradley Avenue while Perry was traveling West on Sycamore on Friday, August 7. CHILLICOTHE (25...
25newsnow.com
Loaded handgun seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun Friday morning. 33-year-old Elander L. Simmons was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID card, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
wjbc.com
18-year-old man injured after shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Normal Police say an 18-year-old man was injured after being shot when he left a party at an apartment complex. Sgt. Brad Underwood confirmed the victim was shot three times after leaving a party at 9 Traders Circle in Normal. He was shot twice in the leg and he was grazed by a third bullet.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Central Illinois Proud
Opening statements wrap up in triple murder case
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of Clifford Brewer began Tuesday, and opening arguments have been heard from both the prosecution and the defense as to whether he is guilty of triple murder on Christmas Day 2019. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for...
