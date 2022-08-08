USA TODAY Sports released their preseason top 25 coaches poll prior to the kickoff of the 2022 college football season. As it stands right now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are the first team on the outside looking in as they are excluded from the top 25. While preseason top 25 polls are based off of expectations, hype, and circumstances, no actual on-field data or games exist to make a true ranking. That said, it is still peculiar to exclude the defending Big Ten West champions from a national top 25. The top of the rankings are the usual suspects in Alabama at No. 1, Ohio...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO