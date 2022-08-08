ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll

The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Preseason Coaches Poll: 4 B1G teams start 2022 season in top 25

The preseason coaches poll coming out on Monday is yet another sign that the 2022 college football season is inching ever closer. That preseason top 25 as voted on by the coaches was officially released by USA TODAY on Monday. Unsurprisingly, Alabama led the way at No. 1 as Nick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan football ranks No. 6 in preseason coaches poll

The preseason edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll was released ahead of the 2022 college football season, and Michigan Wolverines football stands No. 6. The Maize and Blue are behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame. This marks U-M’s highest preseason placement since 2007, when it slotted No. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes left out of preseason 2022 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports released their preseason top 25 coaches poll prior to the kickoff of the 2022 college football season. As it stands right now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are the first team on the outside looking in as they are excluded from the top 25. While preseason top 25 polls are based off of expectations, hype, and circumstances, no actual on-field data or games exist to make a true ranking. That said, it is still peculiar to exclude the defending Big Ten West champions from a national top 25. The top of the rankings are the usual suspects in Alabama at No. 1, Ohio...
IOWA CITY, IA

