ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Playing Starters Thursday Against Patriots?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTTSu_0h9Beddg00

New Giants coach Brian Daboll plans to play New York's starters early and often in the preseason opener in New England.

We found out last week that Bill Belichick doesn't care about Fantasy Football .

We'll find out Thursday how much the New England Patriots' coach cares about 2022 preseason football.

While Belichick isn't exactly know for being forthcoming about his personnel plans, his counterpart in Thursday's preseason opener in Foxboro is treating his first game seriously. Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator-turned-New-York-Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he plans to play his starters when the team's meet in Gillette Stadium.

Said Daboll at his Sunday press conference, "I anticipate all of our guys playing."

That means the Patriots' defense will likely face quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and first-round draft pick Evan Neal, the mammoth offensive lineman from Alabama. New England's offense will get the first look at Oregon star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

While Daboll is understandably anxious to see the implementation of his season in action, the Patriots are also undergoing a bit of system tweak in the wake of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. In the preseason opener, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be calling plays for the first time . (Or maybe just relaying the plays to quarterback Mac Jones?).

In last season's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, Patriots starters played about two series.

For New England, the game will feature the debuts of rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton. On defense the Patriots will trot out rookie defensive backs Jack and Marcus Jones, while welcoming back former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Draft#American Football#New Giants#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
FOX Sports

Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick

Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy