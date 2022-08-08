Read full article on original website
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
Vigo County man killed in single-vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash. The crash happened just before 1:00 at State Road 641 and Woodsmall. According to police, 72-year-old Noaman Botros was in his SUV driving east on 641. For an unknown reason, he left the road and crashed into a bridge support.
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Fire burns down garage on Durkees Ferry Road
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire quickly burned down a detached garage in the 1800 block of Durkees Ferry Road Monday morning. According to New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo, when firefighters got to the property at 6:48 a.m. the fire had engulfed the building. Meadlo stated that 20 minutes after he arrived on […]
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
