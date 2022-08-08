ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
Kyle Richards
Teresa Giudice
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
International Business Times

Dina Manzo Heads To The Beach Amid Rumored Rift With Best Friend Teresa Giudice

Dina Manzo appeared unfazed by the rumors that she had a falling-out with her best friend Teresa Giudice ahead of the latter’s wedding. The 50-year-old entrepreneur and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of summery snaps from her upcoming feature in Lux Lifestyle magazine.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
