Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!
This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Why Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are setting family boundaries. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were not in attendance when Joe's sister Teresa Giudice married her partner Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J, on Aug. 6. The wedding took place following increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument, per a source.
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner
Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
International Business Times
Dina Manzo Heads To The Beach Amid Rumored Rift With Best Friend Teresa Giudice
Dina Manzo appeared unfazed by the rumors that she had a falling-out with her best friend Teresa Giudice ahead of the latter’s wedding. The 50-year-old entrepreneur and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of summery snaps from her upcoming feature in Lux Lifestyle magazine.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
International Business Times
Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report
Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
realitytitbit.com
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
