ESPN predicts Sixers to finish 50-32, No. 4 in Eastern Conference

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the top teams in the league as they head into the 2022-23 season. This is due to the fact that they have some serious talent in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden as well as a rising star in Tyrese Maxey.

Combine that with veteran Tobias Harris as well as the new additions of guys like PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr., and the Sixers are looking to make a deep run into the playoffs. This is arguably the deepest and most talented roster in the Embiid era.

ESPN put out their predictions for the Eastern Conference and they have the Sixers finishing 50-32 and No. 4 in the East. They have the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat finishing ahead of them.

ESPN on that group:

Boston, after struggling to score in what became a six-game loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, sought to change that this offseason when it landed guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers and forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency — all while keeping its top eight players from last year’s postseason run intact.

The Celtics are now arguably the NBA’s deepest team and should have the ability to withstand the rigors of the 82-game season — particularly given stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are only just beginning to enter their respective primes.

The Sixers will really have to be able to overcome the Celtics in the tough Eastern Conference. While the Bucks and the Heat will stand in their way as well, Boston just reached the NBA Finals and then made upgrades to the roster. It will be a big challenge for the Sixers once the playoffs come around.

#Espn#Nba Finals#Sixers#The Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers
