hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
blavity.com
Rick Ross Baffled After Learning His Ranking Among Top Rappers In Resurfaced Interview
Social media users have resurfaced an old interview that involved a debate about Rick Ross‘ ranking among the all-time rappers. In an interview from 2019, Joe Budden said one of his friends ranked Ross as the 13th greatest rapper of all time. The “Hustlin'” rapper then wondered how Budden...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Wendy Williams: Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlemagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Elle
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the ‘Spark Faded’ Between Them
This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because “the spark between” them “faded.”
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
BET
T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Be “Ate Up Lyrically” If He Was Alive Today
If 2Pac was alive today, according to T-Pain, the rapper would get “ate up lyrically” when it came to competing against modern rappers. The “Godfather of Auto-Tune” was a guest on DJ Akademiks’ Twitch channel, where the two talked about hip hop in the social media era, and when the “I’m Sprung” performer also said Tupac Shakur “would’ve got ridiculously murdered.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party
Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
ETOnline.com
'The Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee Announces She's Leaving The Show
Angela Yee, co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club, announced that she is leaving the morning show. The 46-year-old New York City radio personality is launching her own show, Way Up with Angela Yee, with iHeartRadio in the fall. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet
Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
