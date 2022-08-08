ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Elle

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the ‘Spark Faded’ Between Them

This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because “the spark between” them “faded.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"

Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"

If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
BET

T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Be “Ate Up Lyrically” If He Was Alive Today

If 2Pac was alive today, according to T-Pain, the rapper would get “ate up lyrically” when it came to competing against modern rappers. The “Godfather of Auto-Tune” was a guest on DJ Akademiks’ Twitch channel, where the two talked about hip hop in the social media era, and when the “I’m Sprung” performer also said Tupac Shakur “would’ve got ridiculously murdered.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party

Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti

They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
ETOnline.com

'The Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee Announces She's Leaving The Show

Angela Yee, co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club, announced that she is leaving the morning show. The 46-year-old New York City radio personality is launching her own show, Way Up with Angela Yee, with iHeartRadio in the fall. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once...
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory

Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
RadarOnline

'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet

Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
