The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man fatally shot by Kansas City police Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of a man fatally shot by Kansas City police late Sunday night. The Highway Patrol said Zachary James Garrard, 31, was fatally shot near 55th Street and Prospect Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
KTTS
Missouri Man Fatally Shot in Lawn-Mowing Dispute
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a neighbor after an argument about lawn mowing. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office says 42-year-old Samuel Avery, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 41-year-old Warner Trotter.
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
kttn.com
Missouri man who shot himself before being arrested, sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal firearm
A Missouri man who shot himself in the buttocks before being arrested was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Herbert Lee Jones, 55, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison without parole. On Jan. 4, 2022, Jones...
Interstate 70 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving KCK patrol car
I-70 westbound is back open after a multi-vehicle crash involving a KCK patrol car.
1 dead after crash in Independence involving motorcycle
A motorcyclist has died after a crash that took place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Independence, Missouri.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
Kansas City police find owner of customized truck connected to hit-and-run
Kansas City police say they've found the owner of a customized Chevrolet Silverado suspected of hitting and severely injuring a pedestrian.
Court Docs: Men charged with killing teen after believing he was in rival gang
Two men are accused of shooting a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, on his birthday because they believed he was in a rival gang.
Man wanted for alleged rape, kidnapping arrested in Leavenworth
U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Leavenworth wanted for multiple crimes out of the Topeka area.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
KMBC.com
Kansas City shooting on 8th Street now considered a homicide after victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a shooting that occurred on Aug. 4 is now considered a homicide after the victim reportedly died from his injuries. Neither the victim nor any potential suspect has been identified in the 8th street shooting. At 11:14 p.m. last Thursday officers...
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
Kansas City cyclist critically injured after car rear-ends bicycle
A Kansas City cyclist was critically injured when a car rear-ended his bicycle near West 51st Street and Wornall Sunday morning.
Butler man killed in 2 vehicle crash on Highway AA
A Butler, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway AA in Bates County Monday afternoon.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
kttn.com
Kansas attorney sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin into Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron
A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one year and one month in...
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
