New program coming to Kershaw County School District to ensure students are reading at grade level
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new program is coming to the Kershaw County School District to make sure students are reading at their grade level. It all comes from a partnership with United Way of Kershaw County, AmeriCorp, and the Kershaw County School District to create a "Ready Readers" program, the program is to make sure those in elementary school are reading at their grade level.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey. Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments...
Dress code changing for Richland School District Two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
Lexington District One board members to review superintendent search applications
Members of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees will review superintendent search applications with the South Carolina School Boards Association on Wednesday, August 10. Board members will review applications intermittently between 9:15 a.m.–12 p.m. at Lexington District One Central Services, located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.
abccolumbia.com
Free bookbags & school supplies at Alpha Lambda Psi’s Back to School Drive!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alpha Lambda Psi is handing out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive this Saturday!. It takes place at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curtis spoke with Alpha Lambda Psi’s CEO and Visionary...
Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park
Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
WIS-TV
Richland County launches drone program to help conservation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County said Tuesday a new drone program is coming to the Midlands. The County’s Geographic Information Systems division (GIS) is partnering with the conservation division to fly unmanned drones over rural areas to monitor conservation easements. Using the drones, pilot Ben Jones and staff...
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. RCSD school resource officers prepare for new school year. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
RCSD school resource officers prepare for new school year
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County School District leaders discuss safety protocols after threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District leaders say the systems the district has in place to respond to school threats are working. This comes after a social media threat was made against Lugoff-Elgin High School on Monday. In a statement Monday night, district officials said after careful review...
WRDW-TV
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
abccolumbia.com
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
West Columbia businesses explain 'Business Watch' program benefits
CAYCE, S.C. — A new business watch program, started by the Cayce West Columbia chamber of commerce is now up and running. It's similar to a neighborhood watch program in coordination with law enforcement. Staying on alert on all fronts is what's priority for local businesses part of the...
Annual event provides Aiken students a back-to-school boost
Attorney Everett Chandler helps organize and bankroll a variety of projects each year, and one of the biggest was held Saturday morning at the Aiken County Family YMCA. Fit 4 School, an annual event that aims to prepare children heading back to school, drew hundreds of visitors and dozens of volunteers.
WIS-TV
Columbia after school program to start in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program. The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16. It is aimed for youth ages five to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.
