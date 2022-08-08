ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New program coming to Kershaw County School District to ensure students are reading at grade level

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new program is coming to the Kershaw County School District to make sure students are reading at their grade level. It all comes from a partnership with United Way of Kershaw County, AmeriCorp, and the Kershaw County School District to create a "Ready Readers" program, the program is to make sure those in elementary school are reading at their grade level.
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey. Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments...
Dress code changing for Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
Lexington District One board members to review superintendent search applications

Members of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees will review superintendent search applications with the South Carolina School Boards Association on Wednesday, August 10. Board members will review applications intermittently between 9:15 a.m.–12 p.m. at Lexington District One Central Services, located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.
Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park

Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
Richland County launches drone program to help conservation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County said Tuesday a new drone program is coming to the Midlands. The County’s Geographic Information Systems division (GIS) is partnering with the conservation division to fly unmanned drones over rural areas to monitor conservation easements. Using the drones, pilot Ben Jones and staff...
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
Columbia after school program to start in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program. The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16. It is aimed for youth ages five to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.
