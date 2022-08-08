Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
WLWT 5
Carrie Underwood, Eli Young Band among star-studded guest list for free Kroger Wellness Festival
CINCINNATI — An all-star lineup has been revealed for Cincinnati's Kroger Wellness Festival next month. The festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks, in downtown Cincinnati. The free festival includes celebrity fitness challenges, live cooking demos, concerts, a family...
WLWT 5
These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
WLWT 5
Starlite Drive-In to honor Olivia Newton-John with 'Grease, Xanadu' showings
AMELIA, Ohio — A local drive-in is hosting a special movie night this weekend to honor Olivia Newton-John. The Starlite Drive-In announced it’s hosting “Olivia Newton-John Night” on Sunday, Aug. 14. The drive-in will show two features “Grease” and “Xanadu”, two of Newton-John’s biggest roles....
WLWT 5
2022 Western & Southern Open to mark last Cincinnati stop for Serena Williams
MASON, Ohio — The 2022 Western & Southern Open will be the last professional stop in Cincinnati for one of the greatest tennis players of all time. On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she plans to retire from professional play in an article in Vogue magazine. Williams' storied career includes...
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Frisch's Mainliner Throws Retro 75th Anniversary Party with Hot Rods, Coke Floats and Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut
Earlier this year, Frisch's Big Boy announced it would be celebrating its 75th anniversary — in part — by adding Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to the menu for a limited time. So it only makes sense that the local chain would tap the most famous Nathan's fan to appear at the Frisch's anniversary party this weekend.
UC Announces Nippert Stadium Movie Night
Fans get their chance to experience Nippert Stadium in a unique way.
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Tessa celebrates 16th birthday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe, Tessa, celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday. Tessa is a mom of four calves, most recently Fennessy, who was born in 2019. Tessa celebrated with a special cake decorated with leaves. Tessa isn't the only zoo mom being celebrated recently. Hippo mom Bibi made...
WKRC
Gucci opening first Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
wnynewsnow.com
Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
How a Cincinnati baseball company helped POWs escape in World War II
P. Goldsmith Sons Co. from Cincinnati hid radios inside of baseball to communicate with American prisoners of war in Nazi Germany. Bob Doolan, of Colerain, was one of those prisoners.
High school football season preview: Breaking down the Crosstown Showdown
The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into a new high school football season with longtime analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio
Big Chicken, the fast casual concept creating national buzz amid an extraordinary rise in America’s restaurant scene, is achieving a major brand milestone with the opening of its first franchise location. Shaquille O’Neal, the “man in the middle” of this momentous occasion, founded Big Chicken in 2018, creating a...
WLWT 5
Barleycorn's Brewhouse opening next week in former Wilder firehouse
WILDER, Ky. — A brewhouse is opening next week inside a former Wilder firehouse. One Holland Corp., which is a franchisee of Skyline Chili, LaRosa's Pizzerias, First Watch, Dunkin' and more, is opening Barleycorn's Brewhouse at 402 Licking Pike in Wilder in mid-July, according to One Holland officials. The...
