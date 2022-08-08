ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

These unique concerts by candlelight are coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new series in Cincinnati is letting you experience music in a unique way: under candlelight. Candlelight Concerts in Cincinnati are taking place at two popular Cincinnati venues, Rhinegeist and The Transept. The hourlong concerts cover music from Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift, Beethoven and more. There are...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Starlite Drive-In to honor Olivia Newton-John with 'Grease, Xanadu' showings

AMELIA, Ohio — A local drive-in is hosting a special movie night this weekend to honor Olivia Newton-John. The Starlite Drive-In announced it’s hosting “Olivia Newton-John Night” on Sunday, Aug. 14. The drive-in will show two features “Grease” and “Xanadu”, two of Newton-John’s biggest roles....
AMELIA, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe Tessa celebrates 16th birthday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's giraffe, Tessa, celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday. Tessa is a mom of four calves, most recently Fennessy, who was born in 2019. Tessa celebrated with a special cake decorated with leaves. Tessa isn't the only zoo mom being celebrated recently. Hippo mom Bibi made...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opening first Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend this Week: August 8th - August 14th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017. The baby hippo was born Wednesday night. “This new calf weighs at least twice as much as...
CINCINNATI, OH
QSR magazine

Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio

Big Chicken, the fast casual concept creating national buzz amid an extraordinary rise in America’s restaurant scene, is achieving a major brand milestone with the opening of its first franchise location. Shaquille O’Neal, the “man in the middle” of this momentous occasion, founded Big Chicken in 2018, creating a...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Barleycorn's Brewhouse opening next week in former Wilder firehouse

WILDER, Ky. — A brewhouse is opening next week inside a former Wilder firehouse. One Holland Corp., which is a franchisee of Skyline Chili, LaRosa's Pizzerias, First Watch, Dunkin' and more, is opening Barleycorn's Brewhouse at 402 Licking Pike in Wilder in mid-July, according to One Holland officials. The...
WILDER, KY

