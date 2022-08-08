Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Police: 83-year-old man killed in Coram crash
According to police, the incident happened on County Road 83 just south of Mooney Pond Road.
New Haven Independent
No Injuries After Overnight Fire In Shelton
SHELTON — There were no injuries reported after an overnight fire on Center Street Wednesday. The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze. The Shelton Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Center Street downtown at about 2:22 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire alarm sounding with an odor of smoke.
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 8 in Shelton shuts down following accident
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 south in Shelton closed on Monday following a car crash and vehicle fire. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT) the highway is shut down between Exits 14 and 13. The crash was reported at 6:47 pm.
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening. Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Register Citizen
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment
HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
55-year-old woman found dead in Newburgh
Police are asking residents for help to find out how a woman died in Newburgh.
43-Year-Old Man Drowns In Haverstraw Lake, Police Say
A 43-year-old man drowned in a lake in the Hudson Valley. New York State Park Police and State troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to New York State Police.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
