No Injuries After Overnight Fire In Shelton

SHELTON — There were no injuries reported after an overnight fire on Center Street Wednesday. The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze. The Shelton Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Center Street downtown at about 2:22 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire alarm sounding with an odor of smoke.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton

SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening. Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
