ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
Hypebae

Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
MUSIC
EW.com

Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'

Music titans Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for their first official collaboration. A day after Queen Bey released remixes of her hit single "Break My Soul" by Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance, and Will.i.am, she linked up with the Queen of Pop for another new version, aptly titled "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."
MUSIC
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
J Balvin
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Richard Lester
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
David Bowie
Person
Madonna
Person
Anitta
Person
Jessie J
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Paramount
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Beyoncé Sets New No. 1 Record Among Women as ‘Break My Soul’ Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Beyoncé ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for the first time in a lead role since 2015 with “Break My Soul,” which leads the list dated Aug. 6. The single advances from No. 2 after a 10% gain in audience to 22.3 million in the week ending July 31, according to Luminate. Its raw audience gain – of 2 million – also secures the song the weekly Greatest Gainer honor.
MUSIC
TheWrap

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Cast on Comparisons to ’94 Film: ‘Why Compete?’ Both ‘Can Exist at the Same Time’

During a panel at the Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday, the cast of AMC’s adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire” discussed how (and why) they’re not trying to “compete” with the 1994 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. In fact, series leads Jacob Anderson (who plays Louis) and Sam Reid (who plays Lestat) were enthusiastic that the two versions can coexist as the new interpretation has the privilege of drawing from the complete series of books.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy