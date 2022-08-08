Read full article on original website
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
EW.com
Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Music titans Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for their first official collaboration. A day after Queen Bey released remixes of her hit single "Break My Soul" by Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance, and Will.i.am, she linked up with the Queen of Pop for another new version, aptly titled "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Lizzo Reacts To Beyoncé Shoutout On ‘Break My Soul’ Remix
Lizzo took to Twitter to express her excitement over Beyoncé's shout out in the "Break My Soul" remix.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
musictimes.com
Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Reunion Concert CANCELED; Here’s the Devastating Reason
Bad news for fans! It appears that the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion show won't push through anymore after Drake made a shocking announcement online regarding his health. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Toronto-based rapper revealed he's "devastated" after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he assured fans that his...
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With A Trailer To Her Upcoming 6-Part Documentary
If there is one thing Nick James, aka Nicki Lewinsky, aka Nicki the Boss, aka the one and only Nicki Minaj—is not going to do, is disappoint her fans. She has teased The Barbz with a long-awaited documentary for years. And, it may finally be coming to a screen near you. The first trailer for […]
Beyonce & Madonna Pose in Sheer Jeweled Bodysuits To Promote ‘Break My Soul’ Remix
Days after Beyoncé and Madonna dropped “The Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Madonna, 63, posted an elegant and sexy photo of her with Bey, 40, while promoting the collab. In the image uploaded to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer stands next to the glittery disco horse from the Renaissance cover art. Madonna seems to be harkening back to her Vogue days, wearing a corset, fishnet stockings, multiple jeweled necklaces, a fur stole, and not much else. The music legend’s blonde hair is up in curls, and her makeup looks flawless.
Trevor Noah Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for Praying With Fake Jan. 6 Rioter at CPAC: ‘Who Is This Lady?’ (Video)
Trevor Noah was rendered speechless by a visual of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praying with an actor pretending to be a jailed Jan. 6 rioter at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend. During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the late night host aired a clip from a...
NME
Street in Missy Elliott’s hometown to be renamed in rapper’s honour
A street in Missy Elliott’s hometown is being renamed in her honour. Portsmouth, Virginia, has decided to rename a portion of a street ‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’ after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday evening (August 9). Missy Elliott herself responded to the news when...
Beyoncé Celebrates With Album Release Party As All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Hit ‘Billboard’ Hot 100
According to reports, Queen Bey hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party over the weekend at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition, called “Club Renaissance,” as attendees rocked looks that aligned with the high-fashion photoshoot she released as album art with the Renaissance album.
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Billboard
Beyoncé Sets New No. 1 Record Among Women as ‘Break My Soul’ Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay
Beyoncé ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for the first time in a lead role since 2015 with “Break My Soul,” which leads the list dated Aug. 6. The single advances from No. 2 after a 10% gain in audience to 22.3 million in the week ending July 31, according to Luminate. Its raw audience gain – of 2 million – also secures the song the weekly Greatest Gainer honor.
Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne reunite on stage: 'It starts here, ends here'
After postponing the Young Money Reunion concert, Drake held the anticipated show Saturday night at the Budweiser stage in Toronto. During the live show, Drake expressed his gratitude to his Young Money family, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
Angelina Jolie’s Argument Scenes With Brad Pitt in ‘By the Sea’ Once Took an Uncomfortable Turn
Angelina Jolie knew how to push Brad Pitt's buttons in their 2015 movie 'By the Sea', which resulted in a very heavy scene between the two.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Cast on Comparisons to ’94 Film: ‘Why Compete?’ Both ‘Can Exist at the Same Time’
During a panel at the Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday, the cast of AMC’s adaptation of “Interview With the Vampire” discussed how (and why) they’re not trying to “compete” with the 1994 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. In fact, series leads Jacob Anderson (who plays Louis) and Sam Reid (who plays Lestat) were enthusiastic that the two versions can coexist as the new interpretation has the privilege of drawing from the complete series of books.
24 Movie Mistakes I Can't Believe They Kept In The Final Product
TIL the iconic Star Wars lightsaber sound was caused by the sound designer using a faulty mic.
TheWrap
