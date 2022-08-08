ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After unforgettable run to WPIAL finals, rebuilding process begins at Moon

Moon is one year removed from a historic run for the program, making its first championship appearance since 1998. Although Penn-Trafford went on to win the Class 5A title, coach Ryan Linn said the team built a lot of confidence after last year’s run. “In the 86 years we’ve...
MOON, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!

This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
Fox News

Cubs, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week. Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Cincinnati Reds-New York Mets series a reunion for Diaz brothers

NEW YORK -- Family reunion at Citi Field. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and his brother, Cincinnati Reds rookie reliever Alexis Diaz, exchanged the lineup cards at home plate before Tuesday's game between the teams. With several family members watching and wearing split Mets/Reds shirts picturing both brothers for...
MLB

