Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
Keith Hernandez Admits He "Hates" Calling 1 MLB Team's Games
Keith Hernandez isn't a fan of how one NL East team plays the game. The New York Mets color commentator for SNY doesn't like calling Mets-Phillies games because he doesn't like watching Philadelphia in action. "As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to...
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
Another Guardians Prospect Is Ready To Make Major League Debut In Toronto
The Guardians will add Peyton Battenfield to their roster for their series against the Blue Jays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB MVP race 2022: Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado
Who will win MLB MVP in 2022? Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won AL MVP and Philadelphia Phillies
NFL・
Shohei Ohtani leads Angels past struggling Athletics
Shohei Ohtani showed no ill effects of a foot injury Tuesday night, ripping a home run while shutting out the
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After unforgettable run to WPIAL finals, rebuilding process begins at Moon
Moon is one year removed from a historic run for the program, making its first championship appearance since 1998. Although Penn-Trafford went on to win the Class 5A title, coach Ryan Linn said the team built a lot of confidence after last year’s run. “In the 86 years we’ve...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!
This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
NBC Sports
Thomson responds to Keith Hernandez' comments about Phillies' fundamentals
Asked Wednesday afternoon about Keith Hernandez' comments that the Phillies "fundamentally and defensively have always been just not up to it," manager Rob Thomson pointed to how well they have played defensively the last two months. "I heard about it," Thomson said. "He's a good baseball man and I respect...
Fox News
Cubs, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week. Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach brings passion for basketball to struggling Jeannette girls program
Adopted at age 11 and growing up in a family of eight siblings, Anna Leonard learned to make her own way through life. Basketball has been her vehicle. It is her passion. After all, her nickname is “Hoopz.”. “I moved out after high school and I have been running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Cincinnati Reds-New York Mets series a reunion for Diaz brothers
NEW YORK -- Family reunion at Citi Field. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and his brother, Cincinnati Reds rookie reliever Alexis Diaz, exchanged the lineup cards at home plate before Tuesday's game between the teams. With several family members watching and wearing split Mets/Reds shirts picturing both brothers for...
MLB・
Comments / 0