This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.

8 HOURS AGO