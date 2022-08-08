Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Related
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL・
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener in Jacksonville
The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback Friday in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That is, if his suspension isn't lengthened.
International Business Times
Baker Mayfield Tipped To Be Carolina Panthers' Starting Quarterback
Given that Baker Mayfield is a rising star who can start for any NFL team he ends up with, it comes as no surprise that the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft is expected to be the starting play-caller for the Carolina Panthers. Acquired from the Cleveland Browns last...
Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3. “He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
247Sports
After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter
After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
Panthers will play both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in preseason opener
If there was a scoreboard for the Carolina Panthers’ ongoing quarterback competition, it would currently read “Baker Mayfield: 1, Sam Darnold: 0.” Now, it’s almost time for the second point to be claimed. That time will come on Saturday, when the Panthers travel to the nation’s...
Yardbarker
Is Snyder on his way out?
Ever since Daniel Snyder obtained team ownership in 1999, the Washington football franchise has been shaky to say the least. Not only does their record reflect so with the 156 wins verses 212 losses in that time, but they have not advanced past the divisional round since he took over. The newly named Commanders have only made the playoffs and recorded a winning record a total of five times in his tenure. Ten different head coaches have been brought in over that 21 year span as well. Many now wonder if Snyder is on his way out.
Comments / 1