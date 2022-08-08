Ever since Daniel Snyder obtained team ownership in 1999, the Washington football franchise has been shaky to say the least. Not only does their record reflect so with the 156 wins verses 212 losses in that time, but they have not advanced past the divisional round since he took over. The newly named Commanders have only made the playoffs and recorded a winning record a total of five times in his tenure. Ten different head coaches have been brought in over that 21 year span as well. Many now wonder if Snyder is on his way out.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO