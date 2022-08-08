Carrie Underwood Joins Bar Band for Impromptu Cover of Tom Petty Classic

Carrie Underwood isn’t one to shy away from a microphone. The “Ghost Story” singer happened to be at a Nashville-area restaurant this weekend while a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band was on stage. She was invited on stage for a version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and she was up to the task. Check out the video below:

Carrie Underwood performed the Stevie Nicks part of the song. It was a duet from Petty and Nicks that reached the top five in 1981. The tribute band is “The Heartshakers,” which label themselves as a “Tom Petty Experience.”

“We got a Stevie Nicks tonight, and we’re kind of excited to have a Stevie Nicks,” the band’s frontman says as he welcomes Carrie Underwood to the stage. She whips out her phone and takes the microphone.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done this one, so I’m just gonna hold this for security’s sake,” she says, explaining that she has the lyrics nearby. But she never really needed them.

The impromptu performance happened at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. Carrie Underwood shared a photo from the restaurant. But there was no way to know in the photo that she’d be taking the stage.

“Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t. I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! [heart] you guys!!!” she captioned a photo with her friends.

It was a slightly smaller stage than her CMA Fest performance in June. She slayed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which holds 70,000 people or so. She was featured on a network primetime special last week.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era Starts Now

Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry last week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Barbara Mandrell’s induction into the “show that made country music famous.” After the performance, she added a couple of extra shows at the venue. She’s back on August 19th and 20th. She also has a stop at the legendary Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 21.

After that, it’s all ‘Denim & Rhinestones.’ The formal tour kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. She’s at arenas across the United States well into the new year. The tour includes stops at places like Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She’ll have a big homecoming show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 1. The whole thing wraps in Seattle on St. Patrick’s Day. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at her website.