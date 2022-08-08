ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up

By Zack Linly
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U72eM_0h9BcxyY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wM8j8_0h9BcxyY00

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty


In today’s episode of Orange Is The New CPAC , Georgia representative and founder of Bigots and Guns for Jesus (I made that up) Marjorie Taylor Greene had herself a prayer session with a real Jan. 6 convict who was posing as a fake Jan. 6 convict in a prop jail cell staged at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Before we get too deep into Greene and her constant fawning over domestic terrorists , let’s start with a little info on the guy in the cage who essentially turned a CPAC into MAGA Comic Con.

From Insider :

WUSA reporter Jordan Fischer identified the man as Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Foundation, which encouraged liberal voters to abandon the Democratic party and vote for Trump. Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Engaging in Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Building or Grounds during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, receiving 90 days home confinement and three years probation, but avoided jail time, NPR reported .

Straka said in a statement to Insider that the purpose of the performance was to highlight “the pain and suffering that has resulted from the division that exists among the American people,” but he “does not endorse or condone the behavior of anybody who committed crimes on January 6th.”

He added that his hope was to “encourage all Americans to let go of hatred and animosity and begin to see the humanity in one another again, and have compassion for one another.”

So, let me see if I have this right:

A person convicted of crimes committed during a literal government overthrow attempt got slapped with a couple of misdemeanors and sentenced to house arrest and probation —and he staged a demonstration to highlight the “pain and suffering” of Capitol rioters.

That same man is also trying to highlight “the division that exists among the American people” —while also being a dedicated supporter of possibly the most loud and proud white nationalist president in modern history.

According to Insider, people who viewed the spectacle were given a “silent disco headset” so they could listen to the Jan 6 defendants whine about being held accountable for their crimes during their trial testimony. (Seriously, this is Comic-Con for white nationalists and people who think the District of Columbia is on the other side of the border.)

“It’s tragic how many January 6 defendants were treated in jail,” Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for CPAC, told Insider via email.

What’s actually “tragic” is that a mob of MAGA rubes tried to cancel democracy by force by attacking police officers and embarking on a destructive rampage in and outside of the U.S. Capitol building — and the same conservative politicians who treat Black Lives Matter protests like they’re reenactments of Sodom and Gomorrah are acting like Jan. 6 rioters are patriotic political martyrs who are being mistreated.

This brings us back to MTG.

So, Greene hopped herself into the fake cage to fake pray with the fake inmate who committed real crimes in a fake fight against fake voter fraud aimed at discarding real and legitimate votes in order to keep America’s fakest real president in power.

“She prayed with me for our nation,” Straka told the Daily Mail . “Both sides of the aisle for all people and no, I thought it was a really beautiful, special moment.”

Greene is a racist and Islamaphobe who thinks Christianity founded America and the devil founded BLM and the LGBTQ community —and the guy praising her claims he’s lamenting “division” in America.

I hate it here.

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Despite What Marjorie Taylor Greene Says There’s Plenty To Fear From Christian Nationalism

Black Communities In Georgia Might Be Represented By Marjorie Taylor Greene And Residents Are Not Happy About It


The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Orange Is The New#Maga Comic Con#Wusa#The Democratic Party#Disruptive Conduct#Npr#Americans
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail

WASHINGTON – The longest prison term in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, came Monday when Texan Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years behind bars. But legal experts expect multi-year sentences to become more common as misdemeanor plea bargains give way to convictions for rioters accused of more serious crimes like assaulting police, obstructing Congress and seditious conspiracy.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
The Associated Press

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” the statement said. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” During more than six hours at the office building, Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to review the decor — “very plush, beautiful and expensive” — and to suggest the attorney general was squandering time investigating him instead of attending to crime in New York.
MANHATTAN, NY
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy