Read full article on original website
Lobo Leigh
2d ago
I think this phenomenon is similar to what is happening to police officers. Politics have made both professions very unpopular through no fault of the people actually doing these heroic jobs. It’s a shame!
Reply(13)
32
Darcey Clegg
2d ago
we should pay them like they pay pro football players, I mean they deal with ppls bad butt kids all day, teach them vital things and have to buy their own classroom materials, they r not respected and need to be!!!
Reply(3)
27
Don Towery
2d ago
When you remove funds from education, then remove the ability for teachers to teach, what makes you believe teachers would stay
Reply
30
Related
Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons
Texas districts join a national movement. At least 23 states lifted taxes on menstrual products, and 17 states require schools to provide these products to students.
KSAT 12
Serving Hispanic Students in Texas: How is higher education stepping up to the task?
Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in enrollment, the number of Hispanic-serving campuses in Texas continues to grow. Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Brownsville or tune in online for a Texas Tribune event exploring what needs to happen to...
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
San Antonio school districts have teacher vacancies to fill ahead of new year
North East ISD has 180 vacancies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
What laws did Texas pass to make schools safer after the Santa Fe massacre? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – On May 18th, 2018, a teenage gunman shot 12 people at Sante Fe High School near Houston. Ten of those victims died. Over a year later, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law several bills aimed at making Texas schools safer. The pieces of legislation focus on a handful of areas, including the following:
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes
GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
KSAT 12
Phone bills are about to go up for some in Texas. Here’s why.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Some Texans can expect their phone bills to go up starting this month after the Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July. The commission, which regulates...
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
wabcradio.com
Adams Threatening to Bus New Yorkers to Texas in Response to Abbott Sending Migrants to NYC
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the “good of America.”. The Mayor’s pledge is in response to Abbott’s busing of illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic cities...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott
Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
Opinion: Should Governor Greg Abbott Resign? Many Texans Say YES
Across the state and the nation, Greg Abbott has been criticized more brutally than any Texas governor in recent history. Although the recent poll shows he's leading by 49.5% compared to O'Rourke's 39.9%, many see him as an embarrassment and a threat. For the first time in his career, almost half of Texans want to see Gov. Abbott out of office.
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Central Texas workforce org awarded $12M through federal Good Jobs Challenge
The Good Jobs Challenge awarded 32 winning projects with funding out of a pool of 509 applicants, according to a federal news release.
Comments / 110