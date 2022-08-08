PHOTOS: Take a look at pets from the Rockdale/Newton County community

Read full article on original website
This is how Brookhaven is helping get shelter animals adopted
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven is making it easier for residents to adopt a pet. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Brookhaven City Council approved a memorandum with LifeLine Animal Project, in which the shelter will provide pets for adoption at no fee. LifeLife operates the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in one of Brookhaven's suburbs, a news release reads.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat :
MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat : 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m Household items, chicken items, such as feeders & incubator Weedeaters, cement mixer, air compressor. Different types of toys. Tiara glassware. Clothing, and lots of seasonal items. “SO MUCH MORE” 279 Alcovy Trestle Rd. Covington, Ga. 30014.
Monroe Local News
WCSO and Loganville family still seeking information on killer of their family pet, Otto
$3,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of perpetrator. After their beloved dog, Otto, was fatally stabbed on July 16, the family continues to ask for anyone with information on the perpetrator to come forward. They are offering a $3,000 reward to to anyone that helps in the arrest/conviction of the person/persons guilty of the crime.
fox5atlanta.com
Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling
BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
scoopotp.com
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed
We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner
KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
CBS 46
Air conditioning issues reported at dozens of Clayton County Schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new school year is up and running, but some of the air conditioning units are not. CBS46 obtained an 80-page report detailing hundreds of open HVAC issues in Clayton County Schools. At Brown Elementary, the report says several rooms are warm and the A/C is...
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Former Morrow police chief passes away, leaves behind 'tremendous legacy'
MORROW, Ga. — Georgia law enforcement icon James "Jimmy" Callaway has passed away, according to the Morrow Police Department. He was 47. Callaway boasted a long career in Georgia law enforcement. He joined Morrow's police force in 2006 and served as its chief from 2016 through 2020. Callaway was...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee to host 18th annual August Concert, a free event, on Saturday
Suwanee’s Town Center Park will be filled with music this weekend as the city hosts its 18th annual August Concert. Headlining the free show on Saturday, Aug. 13, is Lit, an American rock band that got its start during the post-grunge era of the late ’90s. Show openers...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia horse track faces accusations of animal cruelty
Allegations of gambling and animal cruelty have surfaced at a Georgia horse track. The owner of the facility in Lamar County says the complaints are not true.
