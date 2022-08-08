ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves in Hulu’s ‘Devil In The White City’: Everything We Know

By Samantha Nungesser
 2 days ago
Hulu is welcoming in the ultimate power trio with its announcement of The Devil in the White City. After 10 years in the making, Keanu Reeves will star in the series, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese executive producing.

DiCaprio first grabbed the rights to Erik Larson’s book, The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America, in 2010, originally intending for it to be a feature film. However, the idea was remastered into a Hulu miniseries, which has been in development with the streamer since 2019.

But how long must we wait for this to come to our Hulu screens? And who else can we look forward to seeing? Well, without further ado, here’s everything we know about The Devil in the White City:

Who is in The Devil in the White City?

Reeves is set to play Daniel H. Burnham, a renowned architect determined to make history during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Aside from brief stints in the 1990 animated series Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures and the American-Swedish web television comedy Swedish Dicks, this will mark Reeves’ first lead TV series performance.

Casting for the other lead, Dr. H.H. Holmes, a con artist and serial killer behind the infamous Murder Castle during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, has not yet been announced, nor has any other casting aside from Reeves.

However, behind the scenes, Todd Field is set to direct the show. The director is known for his work on In the Bedroom and Little Children, which racked up a total of eight Academy Award nominations.

How many episodes will be in The Devil in the White City?

The Devil in the White City is set to release eight episodes on Hulu, making it perfectly bingeable.

When will The Devil in the White City premiere on Hulu?

It looks like we might be waiting for a while as an exact release date for The Devil in the White City has not yet been announced. Although, Hulu did say they are aiming for a 2024 release, with filming expected to begin next year.

Todd Field
Leonardo Dicaprio
Keanu Reeves
Martin Scorsese
Devil
