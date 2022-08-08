ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Was Filmed in The Same House as ‘Hannah Montana’

By Nicole Gallucci
 2 days ago
Season 4 of HBO Max‘s Selena + Chef is giving fans the Disney Channel crossover they never knew they needed.

The delightful quarantine-inspired cooking show, hosted by Selena Gomez, returns with three new episodes on August 18. But this season she’s leaving the kitchen in her Los Angeles home behind for a change in scenery. So where was Selena + Chef Season 4 filmed? Malibu! But not just any home in Malibu. Selena and her crew cooked the days away in the same home Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) and fam lived in during the first three seasons of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana.

I believe this is what we call the best of both worlds.

The Malibu home is visible in Selena + Chef‘s Season 4 trailer, so Disney Channel fans were quick to call out the nostalgic sight on social media. Longtime fans of Gomez will remember that she starred as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, and was featured in a number of other Disney Channel original movies and shows, including several episodes of Hannah Montana.

In addition to a nostalgic location, this season’s master chefs will include Gordon Ramsay, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Priya Krishna, Rachael Ray, and more. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef Season 4 stream on HBO Max August 18, another three drop August 25, and the final four stream September 1.

