‘The Vampire Diaries’ Is Leaving Netflix: Where to Watch Online

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
What are you doing, Netflix?! First, you took 30 Rock from us (thankfully the series is streaming on Hulu and Peacock) and now The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix?! To put this news in vampire nomenclature: it sucks.

A few days ago the dreaded “last day to watch” notification was added to the show’s Netflix page in the United States. The Vampire Diaries originally aired on The CW, producing eight seasons from 2009-2017. Led by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, the series found a whole new audience on Netflix, but all good things must come to an end.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix.

IS THE VAMPIRE DIARIES LEAVING NETFLIX?

Yep. Unfortunately, the beloved CW drama is scheduled to exit the streaming platform.

WHEN IS VAMPIRE DIARIES LEAVING NETFLIX?

The last day you can stream The Vampire Diaries on Netflix is September 3, 2022.

IS VAMPIRE DIARIES ON HULU?

Nope, sadly the series isn’t streaming on Hulu.

WHERE TO WATCH THE VAMPIRE DIARIES AFTER IT LEAVES NETFLIX:

As of now, your only option will be to rent or purchase the series on Amazon, Vudu, or similar streaming outlets. There’s a very good chance, however, that The Vampire Diaries will end up on HBO Max in the near future. The CW/HBO Max streaming deal has led to a number of newer CW shows (Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Walker, Superman & Lois) debuting on the streaming platform.

Decider reached out to HBO Max for comment and will update this article with any new information.

