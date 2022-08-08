ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 person killed, another injured in I-85 crash that closed some lanes in Charlotte

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a crash that closed Interstate 85 North at Graham Street on Monday morning, officials said.

The two left lanes near Exit 40 are closed as firefighters respond to a multiple vehicle wreck, the Charlotte Fire Department said in a tweet at 11:11 a.m. The crash was cleared by 11:05 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

CFD did not identify the the individual who died in the wreck.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

