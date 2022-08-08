1 person killed, another injured in I-85 crash that closed some lanes in Charlotte

One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a crash that closed Interstate 85 North at Graham Street on Monday morning, officials said.

The two left lanes near Exit 40 are closed as firefighters respond to a multiple vehicle wreck, the Charlotte Fire Department said in a tweet at 11:11 a.m. The crash was cleared by 11:05 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

CFD did not identify the the individual who died in the wreck.