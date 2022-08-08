Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio says he’s not giving up his fight to change some of the juvenile justice laws in the State that have handcuffed local cops from preventing juvenile crimes. Desiderio says his administration will look into potential litigation that would fix some of the problems and report back to him by the end of the year. Various state laws prevent cops from enforcing ordinance violations and some juvenile have thumbed their noses at law enforcement, knowing they cannot be touched.

