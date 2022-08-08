Read full article on original website
Sea Isle Mayor Doubles Down on Juvenile Crime Issues
Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio says he’s not giving up his fight to change some of the juvenile justice laws in the State that have handcuffed local cops from preventing juvenile crimes. Desiderio says his administration will look into potential litigation that would fix some of the problems and report back to him by the end of the year. Various state laws prevent cops from enforcing ordinance violations and some juvenile have thumbed their noses at law enforcement, knowing they cannot be touched.
Report: Yes, a Liquor License Did Change Hands in Cape May
No re-vote needed, a liquor license was actually transferred this week with only two votes. The Press of Atlantic City reports officials reviewed the regulations regarding liquor license votes, and two votes was enough to move the license. The mayor abstained, and one council member was not present at the meeting. Alcohol sales will be soon legal at the Southern Mansion.
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County
There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
