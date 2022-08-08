Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood to receive substantial grant funding for affordable housing
An unexpected $8 million windfall from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has the potential to help community stakeholders make significant progress in the fight to bring more affordable housing to Haywood County. “It was a surprise to us, and a welcome surprise as well,” said David Francis,...
Mountain Xpress
Arts Council awarded block grant from Buncombe County
Buncombe County awarded a $129,788 block grant to the Asheville Area Arts Council to support the arts council’s grant programs and creative economy reporting initiatives. This investment comes on the heels of a arts-sector relief grant program funded by Buncombe County earlier this year with its COVID Recovery Funds. “We recognize that the arts directly contribute to our resident well-being as well as a vibrant economy, two focus areas of our 2025 Strategic Plan. Block grants like these, along with COVID Recovery Funds dedicated to the arts sector, help ensure that we keep art at the heart of our Buncombe County community.” said Buncombe County strategic partnerships director Rachael Nygaard.
Mountain Xpress
Gov. Cooper speaks at WNC Rebounding Stronger Summit
Governor Roy Cooper was among the speakers in Cherokee, North Carolina today at the WNC Rebounding Stronger Summit held at the Cherokee Convention Center. More than 120 regional leaders gathered to discuss the challenges and solutions facing rural western North Carolinians. Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, the...
Smoky Mountain News
Tribal Council approves $15 million more for golf course hotel project
The Cherokee Tribal Council voted 9-3 Aug. 4 to increase the $23.5 million budget for a new hotel on the Sequoyah National Golf Course to $39 million— despite a request from Secretary of Treasury Cory Blankenship that they table the vote for next month. “We need to look at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Duke Energy and city of Asheville cancel upcoming community meetings around potential substation
Duke Energy and the City of Asheville announce their mutual agreement to cancel the August 11 and August 22 community meetings regarding a potential land swap that would support the rebuilding of Duke Energy’s downtown electrical substation on land currently owned by the City of Asheville. The rebuild of...
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
South Carolina city installs amber lights to combat goose poop problem
City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park. City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.
Mountain Xpress
Friends of Lexington Avenue calls on city of Asheville and Duke Energy to host public meeting
Asheville, NC – August 10, 2022 – Following Duke Energy and the City of Asheville’s cancellation of the August 11 community meetings to review Duke’s substation plans, the Friends of Lexington Avenue (FOLA) is calling for the City and Duke to hold public meetings on the proposed project. FOLA also asks that the City and Duke be held accountable to deliver both an environmental impact study and economic impact study of the proposed substation project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
How do traffic impact studies shape development decisions?
In fast-growing Buncombe County, a familiar question emerges whenever a major new building project is proposed: How will it affect traffic?. Nearby neighbors wonder whether their commutes will get worse. Developers want to know if they will have to make road improvements to relieve congestion. And government officials need details to make the call on whether to allow a project.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret history
If walls could talk, The Gray Rock Inn in downtown Asheville would likely have some stories to tell. Constructed in 1911, the property has stood firm through several historic periods, including World War I, the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, World War II and urban renewal, which decimated many of Asheville’s Black neighborhoods.
Mountain Xpress
Community invited to guide the future development of Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
Located in Asheville’s Southside neighborhood, Walton Street Park (570 Oakland Rd.) has served as the backdrop for many community events, birthday parties, and family celebrations since it opened in 1939. In 1948, Walton Street Pool opened in the southwest corner of the park. Since April, the City of Asheville and local nonprofit Southside Rising have been collecting input through surveys and at community events, meetings, and one-on-one discussions with Southside residents on their vision for this vibrant space. Now, the larger Asheville community is invited to provide guidance through an online survey or by filling out a survey at any Asheville Parks & Recreation community center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Worst Case Scenario: School systems plan for deadly threats
School safety is on the minds of families, law enforcement and school personnel. Officials from Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools explain what they are doing alongside the Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to alleviate fears. arts. -by Flora Konz. The Gray Rock Inn Writers...
asheville.com
Pack Memorial Library Hosts North Carolina Black Architects and Builders Art Exhibit Through Oct. 10th
The history and legacy of Black builders and craftspeople in North Carolina comes to life in a new traveling exhibit at Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St.). Produced by Preservation North Carolina (PNC), the traveling exhibit, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, is on display until Oct. 10. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Parks & Recreation hosts back to school bash for teens in Pack Square Park
As summer break comes to an end, teens can celebrate the start of a new school year with music, games, giveaways, dancing, performances, photo booths, and more courtesy of Asheville Parks & Recreation. Tha After Party: Summer Bash ‘22 takes place from 7-10 p.m. in Pack Square Park (80 Court Plaza) on Thursday, August 18. The free block party-style event follows a back-to-school fair in the same space for younger students, the United for Youth Block Party.
Mountain Xpress
Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)
Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
my40.tv
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
Mountain Xpress
The Community Foundation Awards Scholarships totaling $516,250
August 2022) – The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) approved scholarships totaling $516,250 to 90 WNC students in 57 schools in 21 counties. More than 60 volunteers from the community worked to review applications and select recipients. Top recipients were:. Alexis Armstrong from Asheville High School who...
Comments / 0