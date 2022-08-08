Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
Johnson City Press
Expanded services at ETSU’s Ryan White Center of Excellence for HIV/AIDS Care
A new grant will allow East Tennessee State University to expand clinical services to provide support for individuals with HIV in the region. Dr. Jonathan Moorman, co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity and vice chair for Research and Scholarship in the Department of Internal Medicine, has received a notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Johnson City Press
Volunteer student joins National Society of High School Scholars
CHURCH HILL — A sophomore at Volunteer High School was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for her academic achievements. The NSHSS issued a press release on July 27 announcing that Karina Osborne had been selected as a member of the organization.
Johnson City Press
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Two SWVA clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Johnson City Press
Washington College Academy announces upcoming classes
Historic Washington College Academy in Limestone has announced a list of upcoming classes for the months of August and September.
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
Johnson City Press
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisiors – we are not a burden
WISE – Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell county supervisors Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap brought concerns over a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Summers named Economic Development director
Alicia Summers has been named economic development director, City Manager Cathy Ball announced this week. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the state,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the city of Johnson City.”
Johnson City Press
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
elizabethton.com
Back 2 School Bash brings thousands to Citizens Bank Stadium
Thousands flocked to Citizens Bank Stadium for the annual Elizabethton City Schools 2022 Back 2 School Bash. The event, organized by Elizabethton City Schools, East River Park Christian Church, Elizabethton Police Department, Carter County Health Department, and United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County, took place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president
NASHVILLE — The "doctor commissioner" is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
Comments / 0