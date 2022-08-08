A new grant will allow East Tennessee State University to expand clinical services to provide support for individuals with HIV in the region. Dr. Jonathan Moorman, co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity and vice chair for Research and Scholarship in the Department of Internal Medicine, has received a notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO