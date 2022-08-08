ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Fox 19

1 dead in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said. No firefighters are reported hurt, according to dispatch.. See a spelling or grammar error...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated

WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
UNION, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown hit-and-run crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m.,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Washington Missourian

Fire destroys Union garage

No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
UNION, MO
WDTN

Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
TIPP CITY, OH
Fox 19

Shooting outside senior care facility in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police were on scene investigating a shooting outside a senior care facility in Westwood early Tuesday. It was reported outside Judson Care Facility off Harrison Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirm. Police say they received a report that a man trespassed onto the property...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Body recovered near Newport bridge

A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
NEWPORT, KY

