Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
Fox 19
1 dead in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said. No firefighters are reported hurt, according to dispatch.. See a spelling or grammar error...
wnewsj.com
Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated
WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter pilot says he didn’t see power lines before crashing in Butler County: report
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The pilot of a medical helicopter that crashed while responding to a fatal vehicle accident in Butler County last month says he didn’t see the power lines before the main rotor blades hit them, according to a preliminary federal report. The CareFlight pilot said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene
MILFORD TWP., Butler County — A CareFlight medical helicopter pilot checked but was unable to locate power lines near an emergency landing zone at a Butler County vehicle crash scene, causing the chopper to make a hard landing last month. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight makes ‘hard landing’ while responding to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say. Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4. Police say Moore’s body...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Police urge select NKY residents to check for woman missing since last week
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is diabetic and has dementia. Sherry Moore, 67, walked away from Regency Manor nursing home on Madison Pike in Independence on Aug. 4. Authorities including K9s conducted a search...
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown hit-and-run crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m.,...
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
1 killed after motorized bicycle crash in Middletown; Suspect arrested after fleeing scene
MIDDLETOWN — One man died after a motorized bicycle crash in Middletown Monday night. Troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown around 9:02 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed troopers that Donald Williams, 62, of Miamisburg, was going...
Fox 19
Shooting outside senior care facility in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police were on scene investigating a shooting outside a senior care facility in Westwood early Tuesday. It was reported outside Judson Care Facility off Harrison Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirm. Police say they received a report that a man trespassed onto the property...
linknky.com
Body recovered near Newport bridge
A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
Comments / 0