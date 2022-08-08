ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Vendors excited for Iowa State Fair opening day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone has their favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. For many, there's no better place to grab a bite to eat. "I like to eat healthy, so I'd say it'd probably be the pork tent, because the pork is really good," said Dean Small, who was visiting the fairgrounds with his granddaughter Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June's primary elections. Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has...
IOWA STATE
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
Ohio man walks across the country for a cause

AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
AMES, IA
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?

IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
IOWA STATE
Salvation Army partners with DART to help central Iowans find relief from the heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Tim Gantner with Salvation Amy woke up Tuesday morning and saw the temperature was expected to reach near triple digits, he knew what he had to do. "I figured that is going to be hot. So people are going to need an opportunity to get out from the heat. And so we decided to send out the notice to folks that we are going to have a cooling station today," Gantner said.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowans face high prices on back-to-school shopping

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids enjoying their summer might hate to hear it, but the school year is right around the corner. Now, after dealing with rising costs on everything from gas to food, inflation has a new target—the classroom. Many Iowans will find themselves spending quite a bit more when they're shopping around this summer.
IOWA STATE
Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Democratic Party on Saturday delayed a decision on potentially reordering its primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election until after November's midterm elections. The Democratic National Committee's rules committee had planned to decide during meetings in Washington beginning next week whether to recommend that...
IOWA STATE
Food Bank of Iowa hosts 7th annual 'Smoke Out Hunger' fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you thought you were smelling barbeque around downtown Des Moines on July 31, there was a good reason for it. The Food Bank of Iowa hosted their annual "Smoke Out Hunger" fundraiser, helping keep their shelves stocked for families in need. It's the biggest...
State agencies join forces to combat human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa — With World Day Against Human Trafficking on July 30th, Secretary of State Paul Pate says he's teaming up with the Department of Public Safety and the State Department of Transportation to create a greater awareness around human trafficking. They plan on doing this by working...
IOWA STATE
