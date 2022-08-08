Read full article on original website
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
Vendors excited for Iowa State Fair opening day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone has their favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. For many, there's no better place to grab a bite to eat. "I like to eat healthy, so I'd say it'd probably be the pork tent, because the pork is really good," said Dean Small, who was visiting the fairgrounds with his granddaughter Monday.
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June's primary elections. Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has...
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
National mapping tool FieldWatch looks to save Iowa's crops, insects
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saving Iowa's sensitive crops and insects from pesticides is the goal of Fieldwatch. FieldWatch is a national mapping tool alerting pesticide applicators of where to steer clear. But in order for the tool to work, farmers and beekeepers need to register their crops and hives,...
Ohio man walks across the country for a cause
AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait period law
DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa said Friday they have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion. The case was the center of...
Salvation Army partners with DART to help central Iowans find relief from the heat
DES MOINES, Iowa — When Tim Gantner with Salvation Amy woke up Tuesday morning and saw the temperature was expected to reach near triple digits, he knew what he had to do. "I figured that is going to be hot. So people are going to need an opportunity to get out from the heat. And so we decided to send out the notice to folks that we are going to have a cooling station today," Gantner said.
Iowa veterinarians warn of higher costs amid a national veterinarian shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Caring for our furry friends isn't a walk in the park — and that's why one local veterinarian says they need more veterinarians fast. Dr. Michelle Heyer, a veterinarian at Animal Care Clinic West says the journey of becoming a veterinarian is complex. "It's...
Iowans face high prices on back-to-school shopping
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids enjoying their summer might hate to hear it, but the school year is right around the corner. Now, after dealing with rising costs on everything from gas to food, inflation has a new target—the classroom. Many Iowans will find themselves spending quite a bit more when they're shopping around this summer.
Gov. Reynolds releases 'more detailed' broadband map, asks for feedback
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in April 2022. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer released a map showing broadband across the state Tuesday. The new map will show a more detailed view of which homes...
Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Democratic Party on Saturday delayed a decision on potentially reordering its primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election until after November's midterm elections. The Democratic National Committee's rules committee had planned to decide during meetings in Washington beginning next week whether to recommend that...
Food Bank of Iowa hosts 7th annual 'Smoke Out Hunger' fundraiser
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you thought you were smelling barbeque around downtown Des Moines on July 31, there was a good reason for it. The Food Bank of Iowa hosted their annual "Smoke Out Hunger" fundraiser, helping keep their shelves stocked for families in need. It's the biggest...
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The "angel" is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
United Way of Central Iowa pulls $50,000 in grant funding from Eat Greater Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — After nine years of working together, United Way of Central Iowa has decided not to renew a $50,000 grant to local food rescue group Eat Greater Des Moines following what United Way says were repeated incidents of poor staff behavior. When Eat Greater Des Moines...
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
State agencies join forces to combat human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa — With World Day Against Human Trafficking on July 30th, Secretary of State Paul Pate says he's teaming up with the Department of Public Safety and the State Department of Transportation to create a greater awareness around human trafficking. They plan on doing this by working...
A colorful, destructive species of bug has made its way to Iowa
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Tuesday that the presence of two immature spotted lanternflies were confirmed in Dallas County earlier this month. The spotted lanternfly is a planthopper that has decimated many kinds of fruit, ornamental and woody trees since it...
