Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Social Media Attacks From Kanye
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently called it quits after only 8 months of dating. Throughout their relationship, Davidson was at the brunt of threatening social media posts and harassment from Kanye. A source close to the family is saying that the SNL star is currently in trauma therapy due to Ye’s threatening social media posts and harassment.
Following Reported Split From Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Appears to Be All-in on the Yeezy Brand Again
Kim Kardashian repped Kanye West's Yeezys for years. When she hooked up with Pete Davidson and experienced strife with her ex, she stopped. She's back to repping it now, though.
Kanye West Comments on Pete Davidson's Split from Kim Kardashian in New Instagram Post
Kanye West is back to his social media trolling ways. As Parade previously reported, news that Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson called it quits hit the public on Friday, with a source citing that "long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Upon...
Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram
You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles
Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
Pete Davidson Is in Trauma Therapy Over Kanye West's Online Bullying
Pete Davidson is reportedly seeking help in the aftermath of Kanye West's online bullying. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," they said. Even so, the source relayed that Davidson has "no regrets" about his relationship with Kardashian, even considering the drama and his recent break up with the Skims mogul after nine months of dating.
