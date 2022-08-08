ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
Distractify

We've Got Your Season 17 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Right Here! (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the winner on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance. It's hard to believe we've finally reached the Season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Beyond the typical problems that would follow a show returning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, this season certainly saw its ups and downs (and we don't mean the dance moves).
Megan Thee Stallion
Katori Hall
Distractify

Is MTV's 'Catfish: The TV Show' a Scripted Series? There's a Lot Viewers Are Left in the Dark About

Warning: if you ever get a DM from an "Instagram model" with less than, let's say, a thousand followers, IGNORE IT. Or maybe Snoop Dogg himself sent you a message saying "hey, u up?" and you wonder... does Snoop Dogg have a finsta account? No, no he doesn't, Debbie. Welcome to the world of catfishing. (Debbie, don't you send that Snoop Dogg impersonator $5,000, don't do it!) The term was coined by Yaniv "Nev" Schulman, who documented his own catfishing experience in his 2010 documentary aptly named Catfish — which was directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost.
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Distractify

How Long Did Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres Date? Inside Their Relationship Timeline

In the 1990s, the relationship between Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres catapulted them into the pop culture spotlight. At the time, fans knew Anne for her roles in Another World and Donnie Brasco and for dating Steve Martin. Ellen had also recently come out publicly after years of success as a comedian. Nonetheless, they inspired many of their fans who belong to the LGBTQ community and felt their impact as a couple.
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in August 2022

If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?
BET

Saucy Santana Performs Latest Single, ‘Booty,’ On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Saucy Santana made his late-night TV appearance, performing the Latto-assisted single, “Booty.”. The energetic performance took place on Thursday (August 4) on the Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Santana, 28, was backed by a DJ and dancers, adding to the flair that he already possesses alone. With embroidered...
Distractify

'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)

Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor. It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Summer Interlude Free Online

Cast: Maj-Britt Nilsson Birger Malmsten Alf Kjellin Annalisa Ericson Georg Funkquist. A jaded prima ballerina reminisces about her first love affair after she is unexpectedly sent her lover's old diary. Is Summer Interlude on Netflix?. Summer Interlude never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows...
Distractify

Amber Midthunder Is From 'Prey' –– Who Is She Dating?

The latest sci-fi action movie to obsess over is called Prey. It dropped on Hulu on Aug. 5, 2022, and tells the story of a Comanche warrior in charge of protecting her tribe from certain death. An alien predator is on the move hunting humans for his own pleasure and enjoyment. It's as creepy and cool as it sounds!
