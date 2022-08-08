ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Talks break down, both sides 'disappointed' as Columbus teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The union for Columbus City Schools teachers will submit a 10-day strike notice to the State Employee Relations Board...
COLUMBUS, OH
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Task Force 1 staying in Kentucky with more rain expected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been in eastern Kentucky for 11 days responding to historic flooding that devastated the region, and announced Monday it will remain in the area amid a threat of additional flooding. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has requested Ohio Task Force 1,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
PrimaryOne Health offers care at several locations around Columbus

PrimaryOne Health recognizes the dignity of every patient. HealthCare for the Homeless has been serving over 1100 individual patients consistently over the last 3 years. PrimaryOne Health partners with over 20 community-based organizations and agencies providing direct services to the homeless. Healthcare for the Homeless engages individuals and families and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
GAHANNA, OH
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golden Reserve helps retirees avoid tax detours

According to a survey, 42% of retirees wish they had been better prepared for taxes. These tax detours can delay your retirement plans!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement, and shares some tips on how to avoid these tax detours.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus man sentenced to life without parole in deadly Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2020 murder on the near east side. William Elliott, 48, was sentenced Tuesday for the murder of Maria Best, 23, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A Franklin County jury...
COLUMBUS, OH

