ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Latara Robinson, Stuttgart Junior High School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Latara Robinson. School: Stuttgart Junior High School. Number of years in education: 11 years. Give a brief overview of your...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

ASPSF names Kendrick Jackson as Student of the Month

Stuttgart, Ark. — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022. A few years ago, this single father found himself sitting at home collecting disability checks to support...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year

Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Stuttgart, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
City
Stuttgart, AR
City
Marion, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker of Stuttgart

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Jeremy was born in Stuttgart on October 29, 1973, to Chris Bueker and the late Danni Jo Newton Bueker. Jeremy was born and raised in Stuttgart, where he was a Stuttgart Ricebird football...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Don Richard Buell of Stuttgart

Don Richard Buell, 80, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. Mr. Buell was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Stuttgart to Quince and Marie Buell. He was retired from Arkansas Highway Department. He was a member of First Christian Church of Stuttgart. Besides his parents, he...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Education#Softball#Elementary School#Highschool#Stuttgart High School#Pe Health#The Leadership Academy#Aaea#Daugh
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Connectivity Program to assist Grand Prairie residents struggling with high internet bills

The City of Stuttgart and the Arkansas Municipal League have partnered to bring Grand Prairie residents internet and internet-capable devices at little to no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet services. The...
STUTTGART, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files for reelection

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has formally filed to run for reelection. On Monday, he turned in the necessary paperwork to the city clerk's office in City Hall. Scott has served as mayor since 2018 and is seeking a second term. Scott said he has learned that preparation is an important part of the office.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 16 News

Fearless 40: Sylvan Hills Bears

Sylvan Hills rides into the fall coming off a pair of successful seasons to start Chris Hill’s tenure as head coach. In 2020 the Bears won their conference and made it three rounds deep in playoffs, following it up with a 7-4 finish in 2021. While boasting an impressive 5-2 record in 6A East, only […]
SHERWOOD, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy