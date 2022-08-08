Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Latara Robinson, Stuttgart Junior High School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Latara Robinson. School: Stuttgart Junior High School. Number of years in education: 11 years. Give a brief overview of your...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
ASPSF names Kendrick Jackson as Student of the Month
Stuttgart, Ark. — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is proud to recognize University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Kendrick Jackson of Stuttgart as the Student of the Month for August 2022. A few years ago, this single father found himself sitting at home collecting disability checks to support...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
501 LIFE Magazine gets in the school spirit for August issue
501 LIFE Magazine is getting in the school spirit with its August issue.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker of Stuttgart
Jeremiah “Jeremy” Todd Bueker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Jeremy was born in Stuttgart on October 29, 1973, to Chris Bueker and the late Danni Jo Newton Bueker. Jeremy was born and raised in Stuttgart, where he was a Stuttgart Ricebird football...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Don Richard Buell of Stuttgart
Don Richard Buell, 80, of Stuttgart passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. Mr. Buell was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Stuttgart to Quince and Marie Buell. He was retired from Arkansas Highway Department. He was a member of First Christian Church of Stuttgart. Besides his parents, he...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Hundreds gather for first in-person Rice Field Day in Stuttgart since COVID-19 lockdown
STUTTGART, Ark. — Hundreds gained new insights into weed control, irrigation technology, precision agriculture, and soil health at the 2022 Rice Field Day on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Rice Research & Extension Center. For veteran rice farmer Chris Isbell of Isbell Farms near Humnoke, it was a refreshing...
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division
The City of Little Rock announces actions targeting its FOIA response.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Connectivity Program to assist Grand Prairie residents struggling with high internet bills
The City of Stuttgart and the Arkansas Municipal League have partnered to bring Grand Prairie residents internet and internet-capable devices at little to no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program that helps connect families and households struggling to afford internet services. The...
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files for reelection
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has formally filed to run for reelection. On Monday, he turned in the necessary paperwork to the city clerk's office in City Hall. Scott has served as mayor since 2018 and is seeking a second term. Scott said he has learned that preparation is an important part of the office.
Fearless 40: Sylvan Hills Bears
Sylvan Hills rides into the fall coming off a pair of successful seasons to start Chris Hill’s tenure as head coach. In 2020 the Bears won their conference and made it three rounds deep in playoffs, following it up with a 7-4 finish in 2021. While boasting an impressive 5-2 record in 6A East, only […]
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
