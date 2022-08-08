ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in preseason USA Today coaches poll

By Orri Benatar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State Buckeyes football season looms, preseason polls are starting to flow in and the first major one has been released.

The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 2 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll just behind the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, marking seven consecutive seasons in the preseason top-five for OSU.

Ohio State received five first-place votes as they earn its second No. 2 ranking in the preseason coaches poll in the last three seasons.

Rounding out the top-five are the defending national champions Georgia at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, and the Buckeyes’ first opponent, Notre Dame, coming in at No. 5.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3 under the lights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Last season’s Big Ten champions Michigan are the second-highest ranked Big Ten school at No. 6. Cincinnati enters the preseason poll at No. 22 just one year after making the College Football Playoff.

1 Alabama (64)
2 Ohio State (5)
3 Georgia (6)
4 Clemson
5 Notre Dame
6 Michigan
7 Texas A&M
8 Utah
9 Oklahoma
10 Baylor
11 Oklahoma State
12 Oregon
13 North Carolina State
14 Michigan State
15 USC
16 Pittsburgh
17 Miami (Florida)
18 Texas (1)
19 Wake Forest
20 Wisconsin
21 Kentucky
22 Cincinnati
23 Arkansas
24 Mississippi
25 Houston

