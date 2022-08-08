Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO