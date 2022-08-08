ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

John Binczewski
1d ago

you shouldn't be living in Philadelphia you need to move out you're not safe the police can't protect you you have to get out of this town

Reply
3
Stanley Arrington
2d ago

yes because of being robbed, Philly is in trouble, we need assistance from the government, OUR mayor Won't declare us an emergency

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More

- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MyChesCo

Burglar Hits Three Businesses in Philadelphia on the Same Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a series of burglaries that happened on the same night at three separate businesses. The first burglary occurred on August 4, 2022, at 12:30 am at 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave, where an unknown black male broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza and stole items from within the business. The second burglary occurred at 2:30 am at 602 Carpenter Ln, where the same unknown black male broke into High Point Cafe and stole items from within the business. The combined loss for both businesses is estimated at $10,100.00.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Philadelphia Inquirer#American
kensingtonvoice.com

Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼

For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Hidden Trinity in Queen Village

Looking for a really quiet and secure place to live in the city? This nicely updated trinity will be hard to beat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you’ve been following our “Trinity Tuesday” feature, you’ve probably seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
MyChesCo

Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
ijustwanttoeat.com

Cheesesteak at Molly Malloy's in the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
LANCASTER, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy