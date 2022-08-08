Read full article on original website
John Binczewski
1d ago
you shouldn't be living in Philadelphia you need to move out you're not safe the police can't protect you you have to get out of this town
Reply
3
Stanley Arrington
2d ago
yes because of being robbed, Philly is in trouble, we need assistance from the government, OUR mayor Won't declare us an emergency
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
PhillyBite
Cannabis in Philadelphia: Laws, Dispensaries, and More
- Every country and city has its laws and regulations when it comes to cannabis and its use. There are countries where you can publicly smoke cannabis and not get in trouble; there are some places where you are not even allowed to mention it. What to Know About Cannabis...
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
David Adelman.Image via Darco Capital. Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn.
Burglar Hits Three Businesses in Philadelphia on the Same Night
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a series of burglaries that happened on the same night at three separate businesses. The first burglary occurred on August 4, 2022, at 12:30 am at 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave, where an unknown black male broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza and stole items from within the business. The second burglary occurred at 2:30 am at 602 Carpenter Ln, where the same unknown black male broke into High Point Cafe and stole items from within the business. The combined loss for both businesses is estimated at $10,100.00.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead after Megabus en route to Philadelphia overturns on NJ Turnpike
Two people were killed when a Megabus from New York to Philadelphia crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday. At least three others, including the bus driver, were seriously hurt.
EXOS’ From-Scratch Kitchen Coming to Corporate Headquarters in Philly
The leading authority in performance athletics will offer ambitious, fitness-driven cuisine near The Navy Yard
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Hidden Trinity in Queen Village
Looking for a really quiet and secure place to live in the city? This nicely updated trinity will be hard to beat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you’ve been following our “Trinity Tuesday” feature, you’ve probably seen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlantic City, NJ Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Swedesford Road Closure Begins August 22 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Swedesford Road will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Britt Road beginning Monday, August 22, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Monday, September 12.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Cheesesteak at Molly Malloy's in the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!
abc27.com
New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 6