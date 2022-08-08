ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Say bye-bye to ABC, Michigan football fans

This might’ve gotten swept up under the rug a little bit, maybe with everything else going on in college football, fall camp, recruiting, etc., but a major change has occurred in terms of channeling going into the future for Michigan and just Big Ten fans alike. For over 40...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

U of M number six in preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Crimson Tide are leading the way in the preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll. The University of Alabama opens the season as the number one team in the nation after receiving 54 of 66 first place votes. This is the seventh time in 13 years the Tide entered the season as the top ranked team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Coen Carr, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Coen Carr is heading north to play in the Big Ten. The 4-star small forward from South Carolina announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday. Carr shared the big news on his Instagram account. Out of Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) Carr is listed at 6-7, 200 pounds....
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Alabama State
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch

Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as they have yet to land a 2023 recruit and only have one commitment from a member of the 2024: point guard Christian Anderson Jr. But the Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

A Young Saline Football Team Returns to the Gridiron As Practice Begins

The Saline Hornets returned to the gridiron Monday morning as fall sports practices began at Saline High School. After practice, The Saline Post caught up to head coach Joe Palka, who begins his 11th season at the helm of the program. It doesn't seem to matter how many years you...
SALINE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas A M#Notre Dame Ohio State#Buckeyes
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
Detroit News

Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
599K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy