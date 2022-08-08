Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
WATCH: U-M's Mazi Smith Is A Freak
Mazi Smith has transformed his mind and his body during his time at the University of Michigan, and now it looks like it's about to pay off in a very big way.
Say bye-bye to ABC, Michigan football fans
This might’ve gotten swept up under the rug a little bit, maybe with everything else going on in college football, fall camp, recruiting, etc., but a major change has occurred in terms of channeling going into the future for Michigan and just Big Ten fans alike. For over 40...
wkzo.com
U of M number six in preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Crimson Tide are leading the way in the preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll. The University of Alabama opens the season as the number one team in the nation after receiving 54 of 66 first place votes. This is the seventh time in 13 years the Tide entered the season as the top ranked team.
saturdaytradition.com
Coen Carr, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Coen Carr is heading north to play in the Big Ten. The 4-star small forward from South Carolina announced his commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday. Carr shared the big news on his Instagram account. Out of Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) Carr is listed at 6-7, 200 pounds....
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch
Juwan Howard and the Michigan men’s basketball team still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as they have yet to land a 2023 recruit and only have one commitment from a member of the 2024: point guard Christian Anderson Jr. But the Michigan Wolverines...
If Michigan State is going to win the Big Ten, Mel Tucker must solve the Ohio State problem
The Spartans are 0-2 against the Buckeyes under Tucker...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
thesalinepost.com
A Young Saline Football Team Returns to the Gridiron As Practice Begins
The Saline Hornets returned to the gridiron Monday morning as fall sports practices began at Saline High School. After practice, The Saline Post caught up to head coach Joe Palka, who begins his 11th season at the helm of the program. It doesn't seem to matter how many years you...
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
fox2detroit.com
5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
